Ondo APC to PDP aspirant: Concentrate on your misadventure

Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as unsolicited, puerile, and uncharitable the malice-induced assessment of its viability by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode Ayorinde.

A statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said: “It is amazing that a man with Ayorinde’s education could claim that the party is not in charge.

“This betrays his crippled knowledge of events in the State. It is pertinent to emphasise that the ruling party is not only in power but firmly in charge of its affairs in entirety.

“The state chapter is more robust and united now than any period in the past. There are no teams, as reffered to by Ayorinde in his interview. Efforts are being injected to further fortify the structures at various levels, to ensure easy ride to victory at the governorship election later this year.

“In his desperation to return to the House of Representatives, Ayorinde willingly plunged into a political misadventure. He lost the election to a more acceptable candidate of the APC, Timehin Adelegbe.

“It would be naive of us to expect a bitter mind to applaud what the APC-led government has thus far achieved in Ondo State, but we expect an aspirant that sincerely craves industrialisation to appreciate the unprecedented attention on road network in the last three years.

The statement described the industrial hub in Ore as a spring to massive industrial efforts in the state.

According to the APC” It is curious that Ayorinde invested much of his precious time analysing a party he willingly dumped for personal ambition.

It added that the State chapter would be gracious enough to readmit Ayorinde, if he perceives, intuitively, that there are better hope and future in APC saying “Otherwise, we advise him to concentrate his energies on his governorship ambition”.

