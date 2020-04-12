Ondo APC greets Christians at Easter

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with all Ondo State citizenry particularly Christian brothers and sisters.

It also rejoiced with members of the ruling APC in the Sunshine state for witnessing the Christian festival.

According to a statement by its Director, Media & Publicity, Steve Otaloro, the party noted that Easter is celebrated in observance of the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, is throughout the world with prayers and supplication.

The statement however pointed out that “this year’s Easter celebrations is taking place at a critical time in our political life when our Party is preparing itself for another gubernatorial elections, facing difficulties with power-hungry political groups that have constituted themselves as stumbling blocks within and outside our party by trampling over our unity of purpose.

“These elements are trying feverishly to deceive and betray members of our party through subterfuge, falsehood, propaganda and senseless attack on some of our party highly respected national leaders, the Party itself and our party led-government in the State.

“But, like Jesus Christ whose will was tested, but eventually triumphed, particularly, over betrayers like Judas, in same manner the democratic forces will prevail over our present day Judases who are prepared to sell their souls for the gratification of their egos and inordinate political ambitions.

“APC remains confident, however, that our members will allow good sense to prevail and reject these power hungry elements who are so obsessed with the love for power that they will stop at nothing to realize their ambitions, even, if it means destroying the very fabrics of the party in the state.

“The leadership of the Party in the State takes this opportunity to appeal to them to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ and his humility and exemplary life and have a rethink and reignite their love for the party as the party is greater than anyone’s ambition. The supremacy of the party and its leadership is sacrosanct.

“Let us, also, at this time reflect on the enormous progress we have made as a leading political party in the State over the years and to strive to ensure that the gains made over the years are not squandered by those with unpatriotic and anti-party predisposition.

The party urged members to do all within their power to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world by staying safe and staying at home as directed by the government to soar to great heights in the true spirit of Easter at the end.

“Good people of Ondo State, as you know, Easter signals a season of renewal of change of attitude of moving ahead. It is the time for climbing onto the next level, and on October 10,you will have another chance to vote to deepen the dividends of democracy and progress we have made together in the state, and together we can continue in the path of progress, and for peace and prosperity in our dear state” The statement stressed.

