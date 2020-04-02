Ondo APC aspirant boosts campaign strategy with ‘Leke Leke’ anthem

A member of the movement, Mr. Olawande Ayo Alexander, said the song was meant to reinforce the messages and hope embedded in the aspirations of Hon. Kekemeke.

“Our team believes the song will go a long way to connect Ondo people to the ideals symbolized by the Leke Leke movement and most especially the vision of our boss, Hon. D.I. Kekemeke”, he said. The campaign song was unveiled on Tuesday and had generated enthusiasm among the populace.

The first part of the song which was patterned along a familiar church chorus resonated with the predominantly christian population. Aside Kekemeke ,who is prosecuting his ambition on the platform of the ‘Lekeleke movement’, other aspirants within the Ondo APC who have indicated interest in the plum job include Chief Oluso­la Oke, Jimi Odimayo, Ife Oyedele, Olusegun Abraham, Bukola Adetula, among others.

Kekemeke, the pioneer chairman of APC in Ondo State, who led the progressives family from opposition to the ruling party also served as first Chairman of National Examinations Council(NECO), Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG) and Commissioner for Works in the Sunshine State among other political offices.

The two- part song features members of the Leke Leke movement across the 18 local government areas of the state.