Oluwo of Iwo prays for his enemies

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1 prayed for his enemies while reacting to the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

He wrote; ”With the power of God Almighty that creates heaven and earth, may coronavirus leave this nation Nigeria, may it not affect my friends and enemies and all of us. May God heal now all those affected, with the authority of God almighty vested in me, may the spread seize and those affected healed!!!”

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire had earlier confirmed that an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy, to Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday had tested positive to the virus.

