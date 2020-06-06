Olumilua: Ondo, Ekiti plan befitting burial

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was in Ikere, Ekiti on Friday to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late former Governor of the old Ondo state, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua.

Akeredolu said both Ondo and Ekiti States government will organise a beffiting state burial in honour of the deceased.

The Governor was accompanied by the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ade Adetimehin, the Secretary to the state Government (SSG) Ifedayo Abegunde and the Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hon. Victor Olabimtan.

He said late Olumilua bestrode the firmament of old Ondo State like colossus and that he will never be forgotten.

Akeredolu said he was already in touch with his brother governor in Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi in preparation for the burial of the late governor who he said left his footprints in the sand of time.

His words” We have lost a great man; we have lost a great son of Oduduwa, we will miss Baba greatly”.

While signing the condolence register, Akeredolu noted with deep emotions the salutary efforts of the late governor while in the helm of affairs as governor of the old Ondo State before the bifurcation of the state into the present Ondo and Ekiti States.

According to him,”Our revered Governor and Papa, you left your imprint on the sand of time. We in Ondo State recognise your great talent. A great mind that bes4trode the firmament of the old Ondo State like a colossus. We all shall miss you surely. Requiescat in Peace”

