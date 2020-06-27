Olubadan mourns Ajimobi… Funeral postponed

JOE OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland , Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji has described the passage of the former governor of Oyo state as a rude shock .

The royal father , who prayed for family, friends and relatives of the decreased, said the death of Ajimobi was least expected .

In a statement issued by his spokesperson , Mr. Adeola Oloko on friday , the monarch said ” It is not in Yoruba custom and tradition for a father to announce the obituary of his son. This is the dilemma of His Majesty, Oba Sali Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, Olubadan of Ibadanland in respect of the exit of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

According to Olubadan , Words are not enough to describe the untimely exit of former Governor Ajimobi, an illustrious son and Aare of Ibadanland.

He recalled that the last time he and Ajimobi met was at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo sometimes in February, this year, stating that a wall (not hall) of fame built in honour of some illustrious Ibadan indigenes had been erected just before the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Nobody had the slightest idea that death would come calling to him so quickly. Ajimobi was vibrant and full of life at that occasion. Our prayer has always been that our children should outlive us. But, who are we to challenge the sovereignty of Almighty God who gives and takes without question?

” On behalf of the entire people of Ibadanland, His Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji mourns the passage of Aare Abiola Ajimobi. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Our hearts go to his immediate family, especially Chief Mrs. Florence Ajimobi and the children.

” It is our prayer that Almighty Allah would give all his friend and relatives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, the royal father said.

Meanwhile, the burial of former governor Abiola Ajimobi , who died on Thursday from COVID 19 related illness has been postponed.

His spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, told reporters in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence on Friday morning that the family would soon make an announcement of the burial programme.

Tunji said: “The funeral arrangements will be announced soon by the family but it will be observed privately so as to be in accordance with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.”

He appealed to sympathisers, who have been thronging his residence, to continue following NCDC guidelines by washing their hands, using face masks and keeping social distancing, among others.