Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Annual Thanksgiving Service

Harvest Committee Chairman of the Church, Men’s President Mr Harrison Megbune, (right) Leading other Men for their thanks giving .

L-r … General Overseer Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun Prophet Collins timothy his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary.

Cross section of the women at the Annual Thanksgiving Service of Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun held at the Church premises in Lagos.

General Overseer Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun Prophet Collins Timothy.

Cross section of worshipers bringing their offerings at the thanks giving service.

Cross section of worshipers, during the annual harvest thanksgiving service ‘ my hour of victory ‘ held at the Church Premises Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun in Lagos on 8/12/2019. .. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

