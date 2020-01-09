Okupe list seven ways PDP should prepare ahead of elections

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has listed seven ways the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should prepare, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Okupe disclosed that PDP needs to rebrand, rebuild, reform, ahead of the 2023 elections.

The former presidential aide also stated that the opposition party needs to realign, reboot, and recharge before the next elections.

In a tweet, Okupe advised that the opposition party would effectively tackle the APC and come out victorious in 2023 if his suggestions were implemented.

Okupe wrote: “An agenda for PDP in 2023.

“Rename, rebrand, rebuild, reform, realign, reboot, recharge.

Happy new year.”

This is coming at a time Atiku Abubakar, former PDP presidential candidate urged the opposition party to concentrate on strengthening the party, ahead of the 2023 election cycle.

Atiku had said PDP should channel its resources towards enhancing the party structure rather than play politics when campaign season was still at least 30 months away.

“Our preoccupation at this point in the @OfficialPDPNig should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us,” he had tweeted.

