Okowa, UPU elder trade words

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

Executive Assistant on Communications to the Governor of Delta State, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has debunked allegations made by the ousted President General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Chief Joe Omene, where he insinuated that the lingering crisis in the apex body of the socio-cultural organisation was provoked by the State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oghenesivbe in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba, said Omene should be blamed for the fracas which rocked UPU in 2015, due to his large apittite for stomach infrastructure and unholy ambition to transform into a live president of the body without recourse to relevant provisions of the union’s written constitution.

The EA Communications to Governor Okowa asserted that it was agreed by UPU leadership during the tenure of late Chief Patrick Aziza that Urhobo Nation will support any national political party that zoned governorship ticket to Delta Central in 2015, adding that it was on that basis the All Progressive Congress (APC) gave the ticket to Olorogun Otega Emerhor, an illustrious son of Urhobo nation from Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

He further disclosed that it was Joe Omene who truncated the arrangement and pitched tent with Chief Great Ogboru of the Labour Party (LP), a relatively unknown party as against the national party condition met by APC and Emerhor. It was the high level dishonesty exhibited by Omene that tore UPU apart, and Chief Tuesday Onoge and other honest leaders of UPU backed APC and Emerhor’s ticket for governorship race in 2015.

Oghenesivbe, who was Emerhor’s Director of Media and Political Communications between 2014 and 2016, further disclosed that Omene’s faction openly campaigned for President Goodluck Jonathan of PDP and Chief Ogboru of Labour Party, a double standard scheming record yet unbroken and remained second to none in the history of UPU leadership, adding that, it was the national leader of Urhobo politics, Chief James Ibori, who in his great wisdom brought sanity to the union upon his return from the United Kingdom.

Rather than accept blame for the union’s setback, Omene, according to Oghenesivbe, pitched tent with APC so as to consistently discredit the Okowa administration in the state.

“The simple truth is that Chief Brother Moses Taiga is the authentic UPU PG, an industrialist, local and international investors. Unlike Omene the political contractor, Chief Taiga is a consolidated billionaire serving UPU and Urhobo nation without blemish.

“It is common knowledge that Omene’s tenure as UPU President was characterized by unscrupulous deals which rubbished the integrity of the union until Chief Ibori put an end to it. Today, UPU is in good standing and governor Okowa must be commended for abstaining from ethnic politics and internal squabbles of the union while it lasted.

“In terms of performance, Gov Okowa’s good governance track records are in public domain and it is criminal in nature for Omene who is a beneficiary of the excellent performance of this administration to cast aspersion on our platinum governor. It is expected from a man who sold UPU for a morsel of bread in 2015, and still licking his oily fingers till date.

“Gov Okowa and Chief Ibori are recognised consummate leaders with credible track records which Omene can neither fault nor discredit under any reasonable circumstances.

“The general public and Deltans are not unaware of Joe Omene’s political scheming, a man reputed for unscrupulous political finger licking deals. He tangles with the highest bidders before, during and after electioneering contests.” Oghenesivbe stated.

