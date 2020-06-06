Okowa salutes Utuama at 73

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Deputy Governor of Delta, Prof. Amos Utuama, SAN, as he clocks 73.

He extolled the virtues of the renowned academic and politician and commended him for his dedication, loyalty and commitment to the unity and growth of the state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially in Delta Central.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor joined Utuama’s friends and political associates in celebrating his remarkable life of service to the state, the academia and the country.

He described Utuama as a “committed patriot, astute administrator, teacher’s teacher, legal icon and leader of impeccable disposition’’.

According to Okowa, Prof. Utuama is a loyal and committed patriot whose invaluable service, particularly to Delta and its citizens will remain indelible.

He said: “It is with profound joy that on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I bring very warm felicitations to you as you celebrate 73 wonderful years on earth.

“During the years, you have touched a lot of lives – impacting knowledge as a law teacher, serving as the Chief Law Officer and later as Deputy Governor of our dear state – you have indeed shown that you are born to serve and you served the state and the nation passionately.

“Your humility and commitment to service is unassailable and this is so evident that even as former Deputy Governor, you have always led our party, the PDP in Ughelli South Local Government Area to resounding victories in all our elections.

“I join your family, friends, political associates and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued guidance, protection and provision for you in the past 73 years of a life of forthrightness and outstanding patriotism with which He has blessed you.”

