Okowa mourns as Prof. B.I.C Ijomah dies at 83

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed deep sadness on the demise of author, scholar, academician, and elder statesman, Professor Benedict Ijomah.

Ijomah, a renowned Professor of Political Sociology, who hailed from Aboh in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, died on Friday, March 13. He was 83.

The deceased as an activist, was the first President of Students’ Union at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from 1960 to1961. He was the first National Vice-President of the National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS) and was also the first President of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, Okowa commiserated with the people of Ndokwa East, Aboh community in particular and the University of Nigeria over the passing of the renowned scholar and elder statesman.

He described late Prof. Ijomah as a “thoroughbred researcher”, academician, refined politician, prolific author, orator and a man of the people and assured that his government would continue to promote scholarship and excellence which the renowned professor epitomized in his lifetime.

According to him, the deceased was a well respected scholar and an incurable quantitative researcher in Sociology, whose work on Coastal Erosion in Nigeria successfully predicted the instability of the ocean in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor assured that his government would continue to build on the Stronger Delta legacies, visionary foresight and solid foundations laid by the founding fathers of the state which Prof Ijomah was part of.

“The news of his death came to me as a shock and I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, the people of Ndokwa East, Aboh community in particular and the University of Nigeria over the passing of the renowned elder statesman and Professor of Political Sociology.

“As a bastion of knowledge and inspiration, a man of great political depth and insight, a leader of leaders, he contributed immensely to the development of our state and country in the several capacities he served.

“As a government, we acknowledge his role and efforts as one of the founding fathers of Delta as well as his efforts in pioneering the South-South People’s Conference (SSOPEC), which no doubt gave vent to a South- South President in 2011.

“As a scholar, Professor B.I.C Ijomah authored 10 books and over 100 published articles. His work on Coastal Erosion in Nigeria, which successfully predicted the instability of the ocean in Victoria Island, Lagos remain an indelible contribution to the academic world.

“In acknowledgement of his outstanding contributions to the academia, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka named the Centre for Policy Studies and Research after him because of his numerous contributions to the institution.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the exit of a great elder statesman, Professor Benedict Imeagwu Chukwumah Ijomah, whose fountain of knowledge has remained an inspiration to many.

“He will be sorely missed by all whose lives he impacted positively in his numerous writings and it’s my prayer that God will grant his soul repose and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” Okowa said.

