Okowa congratulates Bayelsa Gov at 61

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, extolled Diri for his tremendous contributions, through service, to the development of his state and country.

According to him, the sterling contributions of Diri to the development of Bayelsa and Nigeria as a former commissioner and lawmaker are remarkable.

Okowa noted that the governor had since assumption of office demonstrated determination and was doing everything possible to achieve his #GreaterBayelsa vision.

“Your selfless and impressive start as Governor of Bayelsa have already distinguished you as an emerging nationalist and one to look out for in the future political development of our country.

“For the few months you have been in the saddle, the people of Bayelsa can attest to your doggedness, commitment and steadfastness in state craftsmanship as exemplified in the achievements being recorded by the government under your watch.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a gentleman of honour and integrity, a promising leader of this generation and a consummate politician of our time, Senator Douye Diri, on his 61st birth anniversary.

“Indeed, your emergence as Governor of Bayelsa was miraculous and I urge you to continue to work hard for the good of the people of your state because God gave you the position to render service to your people.

“On this auspicious occasion of your 61st birth anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by God’s favour and outstanding accomplishments,” Okowa said.