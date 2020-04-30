Okowa condoles with Adamawa Governor over mother’s death

Hajiya Badami reportedly died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Federal Medical Centre, Yola, after a protracted illness at the age of 68.

Condoling with Fintiri, the government and people of Adamawa, Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Thursday, told him to take solace in the fact that his mother lived a good life during which she contributed invaluably to the course of humanity.

He paid glowing tribute to Hajiya Badami for being a good mother and joined the family and people of Adamawa to mourn the departed matriarch of the Fintiri family.

According to the governor, the family should be consoled in the fact that their matriarch lived to witness the successes of her children, including the emergence of Umaru Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved mother with sadness, but we are consoled by the fact that she lived a life of dedicated service to humanity.

“Hajiya Badami was a strong pillar in her community, a disciplinarian and a devout Muslim and would be missed by all those whose lives she affected in positive ways.

“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you and the family the courage to bear the loss, as we also pray for the repose of the soul of your departed mother.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with you, my brother Governor, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri, on the unfortunate demise of your beloved mother,” Okowa said.