Okowa challenges contractors on projects’ deadlines

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged contractors handling housing projects in the state to redouble their efforts and meet completion deadlines.

Okowa made the call on Friday while speaking with newsmen after inspecting some ongoing housing projects in Asaba.

The projects inspected were the 2,000-sitting-capacity Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ecumenical Centre, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat and new residential and office complex for top government officials under the Governor’s Office.

The governor, however, lauded the contractors handling the projects for not allowing the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 to disrupt their pace of work, and said that he would sustain regular inspection of projects across the state.

He particularly expressed delighted with the level of work at the traditional rulers secretariat, but urged the contractor to increase the pace to enable the project to be inaugurated on time.

On the Ecumenical Centre, Okowa disclosed that the project had 18-month time-frame for completion, and that the contractor had done much on site within six months.

He affirmed that his administration was irrevocably committed to completing all projects initiated in the housing sector and called for the support of the supervising ministry of the projects.

“In spite of the effects of COVID-19 which had slowed down the pace of work by many construction companies, I am glad to note that the contractors handling housing projects in the state are doing well. I am quite impressed with the level of work done so far.

“You can see right from the outside of the Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat that the quality of work is obviously very high. The contractor handling the project had promised to deliver the project in September this year, and I am quite happy with that. We look forward to delivering this project so that our traditional rulers can have where to meet.

“I must appreciate the quality of the contractors chosen by the Ministry of Housing and I also believe that regular supervision had enabled them to have the quality of work that we have at the moment,” Okowa added.

The Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor, who conducted the governor round the project sites, assured that no effort would be spared in routine supervision of projects under his ministry to ensure that contractors executed projects in line with contractual agreement.

