Okigwe Killings: Imo Assembly summons Commissioner of Police

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, Olaniyi Fafowora has been summoned to appear at the floor of the State Assembly next Tuesday over the incessant killings going on in Okigwe council area of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Chiji Collins gave this directive while entertaining a motion during plenary.

The CP’s invitation was sequel to the motion moved by the member representing Okigwe state constituency, Chidiebere Ogbunikpa during plenary on Thursday where he registered his displeasure on the invasion of armed gangs in the area.

Leading debate, Ogbunikpa noted that the police and other security agencies had failed to protect the people contrary to their vows to be the watchdog of the society.

The motion reads, “whereas the police and other security agencies are charged with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties of Nigerian citizens, Okigwe people inclusive.

“The police and other security agencies have failed to protect the people of Okigwe local government area. This fact became clear with the type of sporadic shooting that took place in Okigwe town last night which left eight persons dead and not less than twelve others wounded.

“The hoodlums had a field day as they went street by street in Okigwe town with bike shooting and killing my people unchallenged by the police and other security agencies in the area including the army.”

“Be it resolved by this honourable House that Imo state government and the police to provide operational vehicles and other equipment or manpower to enable the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force fight armed gangs in Okigwe.”

Ogbunikpa further charged the police to wade into the situation, expressing fears that more persons may fall victim if the situation was not arrested.

The motion was cosponsored by Paul Emeziem of Onuimo state constituency, Pascal Okolie of Orlu constituency and Kennedy Ibeh representing Obowo state constituency.

We reports that the motion received massive support from members.

In a related development, a motion to urge the Imo state government to mandate the General Manager, Imo Environmental Transformation Commission ENTRACO, McDonald Ebere and other sanitation agencies to step up actions in cleaning up the environment to be able to contend with the rainy season was also adopted by the House.

The motion was moved by the member representing Ideato-north state constituency, Arthur Egwim.

For a better society

Total Views: 68 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

