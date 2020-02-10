Okada, keke business not worth the blood of Lagosians — Razak

.NASS should quickly amend the Constitution for Governors to create State Police—Razak

Chief Lanre Razak is a former commissioner for public transportation in Lagos State. In this interview with THOMAS IMONIKHE, he speaks on the restriction on commercial motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) on Lagos major roads and bridges by the state government and the urgent need for the National Assembly to amend the 1999 Constitution to enable governors establish State Police in order to address security challenges in the country and other issues. Excerpts:

The reactions on the restriction on commercial motorcycles called okada and tricycles (keke) from plying some major highways and bridges have been mixed. While some people support it, others are against it; where do you stand on this matter?

That is a very good question; we must have an in-depth research and knowledge of how okada and keke became an issue of public transportation in Lagos State and Nigeria. Maybe you want to attribute it to the economic recession in the country or the nonchalant attitude of those in charge of public transportation. We had the Lagos State Transportation Corporation before, which was running the transport system even during the era of the Lagos City Council and suddenly we don’t have it and some people thought maybe okada will be the substitute or replacement for these bus services so okada was brought in. But there are two major issues I want us to consider. If you visit the National Orthopedic Hospital in Igbobi, Yaba, Lagos, there is a ward dedicated to victims of okada riders and you will be amazed on the number of people with fractured limbs as a result of okada accidents. The casualty rate too has been very high with hundreds of passengers and riders dead. Secondly, we should also consider the involvement of okada and keke riders in criminality including armed robbery. If you see okada carrying two or more passengers or you see many motorcyclists heading for a direction, then know that trouble is brewing somewhere. It is either they are going to commit robbery, cause trouble, or they are going for kidnapping. Okada is an easy means for them to commit these crimes. When you compare the merits of the restriction and the demerits, it is clear to everyone that the demerits outweigh the merits so it is good we do away with okada because it is not helping anybody. Sometimes we compare Nigeria with advance countries such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom, UK, so my question is: do they use okada or keke in those countries? I believe that the state government should improve all modes of public transportation rail, road and water transportation which the administration of Governor Babjide Sanwo-lu is vigorously doing already. He is working seriously on the train services; the government is not just focusing on the ongoing blue rail from CMS to Okokomaiko but plans to extend train services to Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry and even Alimosho area in the near future. Therefore, the people of these areas are also going to enjoy train services. A few days ago the governor launched commercial operations in water transportation by the Lagos Ferry Services at an event held at Badore Ferry Terminal in Ajah. About 24 boats are involved. Similarly more buses are being deployed to alleviate the suffering of commuters. Lagos State has about 820 new buses and the government will release about 500 BRT buses to ply the roads. For me, it is better for the people to use the buses and ferries than patronizing okada and keke which expose them to grave danger. The state government is working very hard to synchronize the three modes of transportation in the state which I believe will meet the needs of Lagosians as far as transportation is concerned. Some people have argued that the reason they want okada is that they cannot trek from their houses to the bus stops; they want okada to come and pick them at their door step, take them from and return them home. I think such argument does not hold water; that is laziness. Therefore, Lagosians should be told the bitter truth. There is a Yoruba adage which translates thus: ‘that they are saving the small chicken from the owl and it is saying that they did not allow it to go outside to pick food to eat”, whereas going there will be the end of its life. Riding okada is a very big risk and we should thank the governor for restricting okada from moving in very high risk areas. Hundreds of okada riders and some of their passengers have been crushed to death by heavy duty trucks and even commercial buses (danfos) on Lagos highways which are prone to accident in the past. Government has not totaling banned okada and keke in the state; the restriction covers only six local governments, LGs and nine local council development areas, LCDAs out of 20LGs and 37LCDAs. Riders are allowed to ply their trade in the remaining councils and LCDAs. Those who are insisting that okada and keke must use all roads and bridges or there will be crisis in the state are those eating fat from the sad plight of Lagosians. They should be members of the transport unions who make a lot of money from the riders or the riders themselves that think they can’t have any other job to do. But I ask them: must you earn your living through death? Must you earn your living because some people are being destroyed? Before the introduction of okada in Lagos State, people were earning their living doing other legitimate businesses and trades. I advise these riders to embrace other areas of business endeavours and make money, rather than saying that except they ride okada Lagos will go down, that will not happen. The people should be properly educated on the merits of government’s decision which is in their best interest and that of the state.

Two days ago the minister for transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi cautioned against banning okada, saying that there will be a lot of unemployment because okada riders are very many and secondly that Lagos itself will lose a lot of revenue from the ban because the riders pay taxes to government, what is your take?

Well as a Nigerian and as a minister he has a right to express his opinion, but I never heard him say so. But if he ever said so maybe he did not consider the quantum of people killed or crippled by okada. I will advise him to visit the National Orthopedic Hospital at Igbobi, Lagos to see the condition of both surviving passengers and riders. I am sure after seeing them, he will have a change of heart. He should also visit Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH to see the victims of okada accidents. Again I ask: must we earn money from the death, sadness, sorrow, destruction of humanity? Lagosians and Lagos State will be too willing to look for other sources of internally generated revenue, IGR to run the affairs of this government rather than insisting that okada must be. I want to plead with the man, if he ever said so, to take another look at the good and the bad side of okada riding in Lagos before he speaks to Lagosians on the issue again. As a former commissioner for public transportation, I have a deep knowledge of happenings in okada business I want to state categorically that okada business is not the best for our state and Nigeria. There are many states that have since banned okada because of their involvement in crimes and the number of deaths from accidents.

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 election, Jimi Agbaje has also said the ban was abruptly done, although he noted the reasons given for the ban. What is your reaction?

The man always crosses rivers on the map. He is not part of Lagos State government and he doesn’t know how prepared the government is before taking that decision. I am sure the state government must have thought out the ban of okada and keke over time, if not, they will not have the buses that are readily available to deploy and the ferries that are readily available. Government weighed the pros and cons before taking the decision so Agbaje don’t have such statistics at his disposal and therefore not competent to criticize the decision. I sympathize with such politicians who want to become popular by trying to rundown the government of the day. Agbaje is a pharmacist of note, I appreciate that and I sympathize with him but he is a man who cannot develop his own business beyond the one pharmacy shop he has been running for years and he is amazed how Lagos State has been making remarkable progress. He is surprised how successive administrations in Lagos State were able to increase and sustain the internally generated revenue from just N600 million in May 1999 to over N20billion a month currently without imposing additional hardship on Lagosians and without introducing new taxes. All that the government did was to adopt an effective and scientific financial management system and prudent management of resources to achieve the goals we are getting in Lagos. So Agbaje is not competent and does not have what it takes to have made that statement. His comment is very unfortunate.

Recently the PDP leader in the Senate, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe called for the resignation of the Service Chiefs and President Muhammadu Buhari over security challenges in the country. What do you think is the way forward for us as a nation, getting Nigerians better secured?

Well, the issue of security is not meant only for Mr. President and the Service Chiefs. All Nigerians should be security conscious; those causing insecurity in the country are our people; they are Nigerians; they are not masquerades and we can’t claim we don’t know where they live. I think we seriously and urgently need State Police. The necessary constitutional amendment should be made by the National Assembly for governors to establish State Police because once we have that we will be able to deal with most of the security challenges nationwide. The State Police will enhance local policing, community policing, and policemen in every community will know the criminals living among the people and apprehend them. It will not be difficult for operatives of Community Police to identify who stays in the community and how they operate in the community. These criminals are living within the community. I call on the National Assembly to quickly amend the Constitution to enable states to establish their own Police. The claim that the governor is the chief security officer of his state is not totally correct. The state governors know what it takes them to get the commissioner of police, CP in their respective states to tackle security challenges because they don’t have absolute control over CPs. Whatever the governor tells the CP in his state is still subject to approval of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP. What we need to do is to have a security architecture that is functional and effective enough to provide security for lives and property in Nigeria. Governors should be allowed to establish State Police, the Federal Government may categorize the offenses they will handle but there are several offenses that the Nigeria Police Force cannot handle now because of the level of poverty in the land. There is also the issue of inadequate funding and poor remuneration for policemen. Currently a constable may not be earning more than N50,000 monthly so government should improve the welfare package for policemen to further motivate officers and men of the force. There should be free education for their children and other benefits so that they can be more committed and patriotic in their service to fatherland. I support the establishment of Operation ‘Amotekun’ by the South West governors because they can’t fold their arms and allow their people tormented by bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and even ritualists. The case of a female student of Lagos State University, LASU who travelled to meet a friend in Osun state only to end up being killed and eaten is an example of the failure of the existing security architecture. Who is that governor that will be happy over such avoidable tragedy? Don’t we have police in these states? Don’t we have police in a community where somebody established a church and there is a shrine inside? The structure of the Nigeria Police Force today is not strong enough and properly equipped to be able to meet 50percent of the security needs of Nigeria and Nigerians. My appeal is that the National Assembly has a vital role, a duty, and a commitment to ensure that we have a law that allows state governors to establish their own State Police.

A Yoruba leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said it is regrettable President Buhari’s recent claim that 90 percent of those killed by Boko Haram are Muslims contrary to allegation by Christian Association of Nigerian, CAN that more Christians had been massacred by the Islamic sect. According to him, the president as the Commander- in- Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria should work harder to protect all Nigerians whether Muslims or Christians and therefore asked him to resign. What is your position on this?

Is such call not laughable? The president was trying to explain certain things and he used that analogy, as a Muslim and reacting to claim by CAN leadership that Boko Haram insurgents are targeting Christians. And from all records which is not available to Adebanjo, on the number of people so far killed and the religion they profess, the president is saying what he knows, and the position he occupies places him to know that than Adebanjo. He is trivializing the issue of insecurity and we don’t have to introduce religion on this serious matter, we are all Nigerians. Boko Haram don’t differentiate between Christian or Muslim when they attack, they just want to cause disaster, disaffection, destruction and destabilize the country and we all know this. In the North East and North West zones where they operate, the percentage of Muslims living in those areas is higher than Christians. Is Adebanjo saying that the Christian population in Borno is more that the Muslims? That the Christian population in Yobe is higher than that of the Muslims? Is he claiming that there are more Christians in Adamawa, Kano and Kaduna States than the Muslims? Boko Haram targets mosques, churches and markets to kill people. They don’t target Muslim or Christian and because of the percentage of Muslims in those states, definitely the victims will be more Muslims than the Christians. So we don’t have to trivialize serious matters because of politics. I agree that the president should improve the security situation in the country because the primary responsibility of any good government is the safety of lives and property of citizens. What the present government is doing you may consider it not good enough but you should realize that what is going on is guerrilla warfare. It is not the conventional war where you identify your enemy and you know his location and attack him. In this particular case, it is better for government not to kill innocent people because the security operatives want to kill Boko Haram insurgents. We need to be extremely careful and unfortunately the way we handle information is not too good. Before the military try to attack Boko Haram jihadists in their hide outs, some Nigerians living in the affected areas that are being protected by the military pass information to the terorists. One critical thing we should know about this war is the role of communication and people use telephone to undermine our security forces. They leak information on the movement of troops to Boko Haram who have good communication network. Adebanjo is not an expert on security issues and we don’t have to politicize everything. I respect him, he is older than me, and our culture does not allow us to insult our elders, I give that respect to him. But in this security matter, he is politicking what should not be a subject of politics. This is a matter of life and death, and asking the president to resign is not the answer to the problem. What do you think will happen if he resigns? Has he considered the security implication of Mr. President resigning? And you think he will resign and the vice president takes over and we will have peace in this country? We will have a crisis of unimaginable magnitude should that happen. Maybe he didn’t give the end result of his call for the resignation of Mr. President a serious thought. President Buhari cannot handle security challenges alone and as a country I believe we should consult security experts to advise Nigeria on the way forward for us to do the needful. Citizens should pass relevant information on the activities of criminals to the security agencies for them to act on so that Nigerians can be defended and protected adequately. That is the proper step to take rather than asking Mr. President to resign and create crisis in the country.

