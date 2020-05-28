Okada ban: Lagos to introduce alternative to ease traffic on restricted routes

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Following the restriction of Okada riders to certain routes, the Lagos State government on Wednesday disclosed that an alternative solution will be introduced to ease traffic in the metropolis.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this during a ministerial briefing to mark one year in office of the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Alausa, Ikeja.

The Commissioner, who reiterated that efforts were in top gear to address the gridlock in the State, noted that the alternative in the pipeline is first line and last line mobility solution.

According to him, “Bus terminals in Agege, Ojota, Ajah, International Airport, Yaba and Oyingbo are at different levels of completion to facilitate full roll out for the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) of the Lagos State Government.

“Following the restriction of Motorcycles and Tricycles for commuter operations in some areas within the metropolis, the Lagos State Government is working on implementing a First Mile and Last Mile (FMLM) mobility solution.

“We have identified 285 last mile routes within the seven Bus Reform Initiative zones across Lagos. We have developed bus specifications and shared same with potential bus manufacturers. We expect these to be rolled out in the next two months.

“In order to ensure proper bus tracking under the BRT, an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) has been implemented. Two control centres have been set up at Ikeja Bus Terminal and LBSL’s Oshodi Depot. LAMATA control centre is being up-scaled to accommodate the monitoring of BRI buses.

The Ikeja Bus Terminal is now operational and currently serving three routes – Ikeja to Obalende, CMS and TBS, Ikeja to Iyana Ipaja and Ikeja to Ikorodu.

Earlier, Oladeinde stated, “Today, I am proud to say that, we have lived up to the pledge of our team to do our best as the principal transport solution Think-Tank of Government, to proffer solutions that will further improve the transportation system worthy of the Smart City status of our dear State.

“Efficient Traffic Management and Transportation has remained crucial to achieving success in the Six T. H. E .M. E. S Development Agenda of the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

To achieve a safe, reliable, effective and efficient Integrated Multi-Modal Transportation system for an emerging Smart City of over 22 million people, it is expected that a lot of reforms in the transport sector will be required to meet up with some emerging challenges”, Oladeinde noted.

