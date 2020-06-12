Oil and gas sector still struggling for excellence after 21 years of unbroken democracy

UGO AMADI

When the democratically elected government of President Olusegun Obasanjo came to power in May 1999, Nigerians where highly excited and had great expectations, especially the oil and gas sector which serves as the mainstay of the country’s economy.

For these 21 years, the oil and gas sector has undergone and still passing through several challenges, even though there are some landmarks developments in the industry.

As a matter of fact, it is expedient to state that Nigeria will be celebrating her 21 years of unbroken democracy as a nation on June 12, 2020. This is the second time the day has been marked on this date. And the change carries heavy symbolism for a country that’s known more years of being ruled by military men than by democratically elected leaders.

Until the last two years the date on which Nigeria commemorated the restoration of democracy was May 29. But in 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 to be the new Democracy Day. June 12 carries huge significance for older Nigerians. It was on this date in 1993 that the presidential election was held for the first time since 1983 military coup. It was an event many observers have described as the most significant in Nigeria’s post-independence political history. It is still viewed as the freest, fairest and most peaceful election ever held in Nigeria.

Although entangled in a web of political, economic and social challenges, yet the country’s history and accomplishments have been monumental. As Africa’s leading light and respected international player, she has consistently leveraged her immense prestige and influence to positively bear on global issues, but is yet to use her abundant natural resources to transform the lives of her people.

However, more has been expected in the oil and gas sector, like the Hen that bears the golden egg.

It is interesting to note that, Oil and gas production in Nigeria dates back to 1958 when the first oil discovery well was drilled in Oloibiri (present-day Bayelsa State, Niger Delta Region). While a noticeable increase in gas production commenced in the early 1970s, ultimately rising above 2.7 bscf/d by 1979. By this time, a domestic market had been created for the consumption of produced gas in the eastern part of the country, close to the gas source.

Nigeria has a total of 159 oil fields and 1481 wells in operation according to the Department of Petroleum Resources. The most productive region of the nation is the coastal Niger Delta Basin in the Niger Delta or “South-south” region which encompasses 78 of the 159 oil field

With a maximum crude oil production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day, Nigeria ranks as Africa’s largest producer of oil and the sixth-largest oil-producing country in the world.

Let’s first understand what crude oil has done and still does for the Nigerian economy. On the external side, crude oil has provided Nigeria with a sizeable amount of USD revenues which we have used to trade with the rest of the World. According to the CBN, during the past 20 years, total USD inflows into Nigeria on the trade side was US$1.5 trillion; US$1.1 trillion or 79% came from selling crude oil and natural gas to the rest of the World and US$0.3 trillion came from remittances from Nigerians working abroad

During the past 20 years, the federation account received NGN 87 trillion in oil revenues and NGN 29 trillion in non-oil taxes making a total revenue of N 116 trillion.

As of 2019, oil and gas exports accounted for more than 90% of export earnings and about 60% of federal government revenue, as well as generating more than 14% of its GDP. It also provides 90% of foreign exchange earnings, and about 65% of government budgetary revenues. Fast forward to date, 21 years after democracy, Nigeria economy is still dependent on oil which is so worrisome.

Upstream Sector

Since the inception of our nascent democracy, the upstream sector of the oil and gas has witnessed a lot of changes, challenges and developments. With Nigeria’s proven oil reserves estimated by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) to be between 16 and 22 billion barrels ,even though other sources claim there could be as much as 35.3 billion barrels ,Its reserves make Nigeria the tenth most petroleum-rich nation, and by the far the most affluent in Africa.

Just last year, President Muhammadu Buhari g flagged off the commencement of drilling activities at Kolmani-II Oil Well, Gongola Basin, Upper Benue Trough.

Also, within the years under review, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) executed the second and final phase of an Alternative Financing Agreement that would increase crude oil production in the country by about 39,000 barrels per day. The agreement is also expected to achieve an incremental peak production of about 283mmscfd of gas.

NNPC said the project would also include the completion of the Sonam non-associated gas (“NAG”) well platform and Sonam living quarters platform; drilling of seven wells in the Sonam field and the Okan 30E NAG well; as well as the completion of the 20“ x 32Km Sonam pipeline and Okan pig receiver platform and development of the associated facilities.“As we speak now, the facilities are 100% completed while wells are 40% executed,” Baru stated.

Another great development in the upstream is the Egina project. Total E&P who is handling the project said at plateau, Egina will add 200,000 barrels of oil per day to Nigeria’s current production and this represents about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s current production. Also, the project would be operating about 23 per cent of the national production .

The federal government has also ensured Controversial Offshore Processing Arrangement (OPA) has been cancelled and replaced with a ‘Direct Sales and Direct Purchase (DSDP)’ scheme with reputable offshore refineries.

Also there has been the Passage of the long overdue Deep Offshore and Inland Basin PSC (Amendment) Act, 2019, which will deliver increased revenues to the Federation. And, Negotiation of the billions of dollars in arrears of Cash Calls Nigeria inherited when Buhari assumed office, resulting in an agreement for a significant discount of $1.7 billion. Since 2017 the NNPC has commenced payment of the arrears to the Oil Companies, with a view to clearing the backlog. As at Q4 2018, about $2 billion of the $5.5 billion arrears had been cleared.

Midstream Sector

There have been good improvements since 2012 in the midstream but Nigeria still only partially meets the benchmark. Positive developments include increased local content investment by international oil companies and investment in a refinery, fertiliser and petrochemical complex.

But Nigeria’s refineries have continued to lie in a perpetual state of disrepair and encounter capacity utilization challenges due to sporadic crude supply, lack of funding, challenged maintenance execution, and bureaucracy.

Between 2012 and 2017, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) granted licenses to 37 private firms, including the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dangote Refinery Plc, for the establishment of private refineries in the country.

However, years after being granted licenses, 36 of the licensees are yet to record meaningful progress in terms of construction of their refineries. Among the licensed companies, which have capacity to produce 2.3 million bpd of crude oil, only the Dangote Refinery has reached an advanced stage in ensuring the completion of the refinery, albeit being one of the last to obtain refinery license.

Remarkably, it is important to note that the IOCs divestment from 21 acreages under her watch, a sign of inclement investment climate gave great opportunities to Nigerians in the oil and gas sector to participate in the first marginal field bid round that saw the emergence of companies like Seplat and others. Also, DPR has announced the commencement of another Marginal field bid round this year.

Nevertheless, NNPC has commenced the construction of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) natural gas pipeline, which will traverse Kogi, Niger, FCT, Kaduna, and Kano, and feed power plants and industries along the corridor. NNPC has paid the 15 percent counterpart funding for the $2.9 billion project, while the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the issuance of a sovereign guarantee to cover the rest of the funding, coming from the China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation.

Downstream Sector

The Nigeria’s downstream sector has continued to underperform due to the current regulated price regime. While government tries to incentivize investment in the sector by introducing fiscal policies and measures to attract investors, such as exemption of petroleum products from value added tax, gas utilisation (downstream operations) incentive and pioneer status incentive, the potentials of the sector to leapfrog economic growth remain stifled, due to the prevailing price fixing regime

It is estimated that demand and consumption of petroleum in Nigeria grows at a rate of 12.8% annually. However, petroleum products are unavailable to most Nigerians and are quite costly, because almost all of the oil extracted by the multinational oil companies are refined overseas, while only a limited quantity is supplied to Nigerians themselves.

But, recently the Nigerian Government bowed to long-standing pressure to reform the downstream segment of the Nigerian oil industry through the removal of fuel subsidy and replaced it t by a market-led price modulation mechanism.

According to the GMD of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, Nigeria would no longer be paying for under-recovery or subsidy on petrol, especially due to the current development in the global oil sector.

It is expedient to note that the removal of the fuel subsidy regime and the Modular Refinery Initiative of the Buhari Administration has delivered 3 completed private sector-led projects, in Rivers, Imo and Delta States, and several others are in the country. Like the Waltersmith Project.

Federal Government had on April 1, 2020, pronounced a new petrol price band of N123.50k per liter and another price band N121.50k in June 2020, a move that was described as partial deregulation as it signaled the end of fuel subsidy.

Many stakeholders have, therefore, conversed for a total deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry as it would unlock the huge private investment potentials in the sector and also stimulates sustainable growth.

According to oil pundits, Market reflective price will also ensure market stability and improves fuel supply situation through private sector participation, It will also reduce hoarding, smuggling and diversion substantially and stabilise the price at the actual product price.

Gas Sector

The gas sector equally is experiencing a high demand underpinned by the growth of diverse demands (industrial, domestic, nuclear and power generation). The sector is re-positioning Nigeria from being among the top gas flaring countries in the world to being the most aggressive in gas utilization growth.

Interestingly, a robust growth in the last five years has delivered a rich gas sector portfolio that should generate significant income for the country in the future as well as fuel for the rapid industrialization of the economy.

Recently, DPR disclosed that Nigeria’s proven gas reserves now stands at 203.16tcf and had also noted that Nigeria has set a new gas reserves targets of 210tcf by 2025 and 220tcf by 2030.

DPR said this represented a marginal increase of 1.16tcf in proven natural gas reserves representing 0.57 percentage increase from the previous 202tcf recorded on Jan. 1, 2019.

Despite the gas potential, the level of gas penetration and utilization in the country for both domestic and industrial purposes are still relatively low. For years, most of the associated gas produced were flared and the initiatives implemented to reduce gas flaring have not yielded the desired results.

Various flare out dates were set but as these dates approached different reasons were adduced for a deferral. It is therefore ironic that despite the country’s large gas reserves and gas flares, domestic gas demand, especially for the power and manufacturing sectors are not being met. Also, there is lack of infrastructure to allow the easy movement of gas from the Niger Delta to the consumers. The existing gas pricing mechanism has also not enabled investments.

However, Nigeria LNG Limited concluded Final Investment Decision (FID) on its Train 7 project at the end of 2019, and signed an EPC contract for the project in May 2020. A financing arrangement worth 3 billion US dollars was also concluded, the largest financing deal in Africa so far in 2020. NNPC owns a 49 percent stake in NLNG, on behalf of the Nigerian Government.

The Train 7 Project is expected to ramp up NLNG’s production capacity by 35% from 22 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to around 30 MTPA. The Project will form part of the investment of over US$10 billion including the upstream scope of the LNG value chain, thereby boosting the much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) profile of Nigeria. . The Project is anticipated to create about 10,000 new jobs during the construction stage, and on completion, help to further diversify the revenue portfolio of the Federal Government and increase its tax base. The company said this was in line with its corporate vision of ”Helping to build a better Nigeria”. The construction period after FID will last approximately four to five years.

Petroleum Industry Governance Bill

For about 20 years now, The Petroleum Industry Governance Bill – the government’s roadmap for reforming the sector – remained stalled at the National Assembly, further causing uncertainty across the sector.

The Nigerian Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) began its long journey to the Nigerian parliament in the early days of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo with the inauguration of the Oil and Gas Reform Committee (OGRC) on 24th April 2000. PIB seeks “to establish the legal and regulatory framework, institutions and regulatory authorities for the Nigerian petroleum industry, to establish guidelines for the operation of the upstream and downstream sectors, and for purposes connected with the same”. The OGRC, consisting of over two dozen local and international experts, was charged with reviewing and streamlining all existing petroleum laws and establishing a regulatory framework for the sector to reflect and serve the interests of consumers, the environment and the operators.

Experts estimate that the loss to the country during the first eight years that the PIB languishing in parliament is as high as $120 billion (about $15 billion annually). Also, the former Minister of state for petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu in an interview in 2015 said “for refusing to put in place the Petroleum Industry Act due to the non-passage of the PIB over the years, Nigeria has been losing about N3trillion worth of investment in the oil sector on a yearly basis. He claimed the non-passage of the PIB in any form over the years had created a lot of uncertainty in the oil sector.

Likewise, Nigeria Extractives Industry Transparency Initiative’s (NEITI) 2013 audit of the oil and gas sector revealed that a cumulative $10.4bn and N378.7bn was lost, under-remitted or outstanding due to inefficiencies, theft or absence of clear fiscal regime in the sector.

As part of the efforts of the Buhari administration on reforms in the industry, a new version of the PIB, otherwise known as the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, (PIGB) was introduced and presented to the National Assembly. In specific terms, the bill seeks to: (i) clarify the role of government and that of the Petroleum minister in the oil and gas industry, (ii) eliminate multiple regulatory entities and establish a new regulatory commission for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and (iii) unbundle the portfolio of the NNPC. To achieve this, the PIGB will establish 3 principal commercial entities – the Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated (MOPI), the National Petroleum Company (NPC) and the Nigerian Petroleum Assets Management Company(NPAMC).

Oil and gas business environment

Oil prices has been plummeting in recent weeks, due to oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which began on March 8 2020, and was amplified by an unprecedented drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would be recalled that also, Crude oil price, went down as low as $35 per barrel in 2016 and only started its recovery process a few months ago after members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), decided to reduce output in order to balance the market.

However, In a move to save the oil industry in recent times— facing the biggest crisis in its history — OPEC and Russia have forged ahead on new production cuts, with the OPEC+ group agreeing to eliminate 10 million barrels of crude per day for an initial two-month period to save a glutted oil market.

The issues of vandalism and oil theft are yet to abate as a report by the International Energy Agency (EIA) revealed that crude oil production disruptions in Nigeria severely damaged the economy.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the latest data showed that there was still no end to vandalism threats as it had registered over 340 cases of vandalism in recent times

Local Content

The Local Content Act was enacted on April 22nd 2010. It provides a framework, for increased Nigerian participation in the Oil and Gas Industry. It prescribes minimum thresholds for Nigerian participation in activities within the industry through the utilization of Nigerian human and material resources and services in the upstream sector of the industry. This includes all activities, connected with the exploration, development, exploitation, transportation, and sale of Nigerian crude oil and gas resources.

The initial impact of the Act has seen great changes being made, with most IOCs making efforts to comply with the provisions of the Local Content Act. An initiative of which is provided amongst others, includes the opportunity for Nigerian independent operators to be given first consideration in the award of oil blocks, oil field licenses, oil lifting licenses and in all projects for which a contract is to be awarded in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry.

Exclusive consideration is also provided to Nigerian indigenous services companies which demonstrate ownership of equipment, Nigerian personnel and capacity to execute such work to bid on land and swamp operating areas of the Nigerian oil and gas industry for contracts and services. In furtherance of ensuring greater stability and growth in the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector the Act further mandates that a minimum of ten percent (10%) of total revenue accruing from operations in Nigeria is retained..

Way forward for the oil and gas industry

Reviewing the current state of energy, oil and gas sector in the country in its 21 years of democracy, stakeholders and energy experts have declared that the challenges confronting the sector would lead to its total collapse if left unattended to.

According to them, uncertainties over crude oil prices, recent global pandemic Covid19, pipeline vandalism, scarcity of foreign exchange, change in leadership, power sector reforms challenges, issues around the regulatory environment, security as well as the appraisal of capital investment and how it impacts revenues and operational effectiveness has remained a big nut to be crack in the sector.

Unfortunately, Nigeria currently maintains an economically unstable negative net energy trade balance in which the nation exports virtually all the crude oil produced and imports a substantial part of its refined petroleum products needs while under-utilizing other energy sources such as bitumen, coal, lignite, and shale oil, thereby leading to a mono commodity economy that is largely dependent on crude oil export.

It is against the backdrop of low oil price, dwindling oil revenue, that there have been strident calls for the nation to diversify her economy from the monolithic economy and absolute dependence on oil into other areas to sustain the nation in terms of revenue generation.

Worried about the current challenges in the economy occasioned by the global pandemic COVID19 and possible ways of navigating out from this major crisis, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman recently in Lagos disclosed that diversification of the non-oil export sector is the key to economic development, sustenance and growth of the nation.

A recent report has indicated that a unit increase in non-oil export stimulates growth of the Nigerian economy by 0.03 percent. This outcome reveals the grossly underdeveloped state of the non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy.

This is the time for this present government of Buhari to listen to the voice of reason and act fast to ensure the viability of the oil and gas sector while ensuring a serious diversification of the economy.

For a better society

Total Views: 36 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

