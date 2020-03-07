Obi reacts as Okonjo-Iweala gets major appointment

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi has described as deserving and highly rewarding the recent appointment of former World Bank Managing Director, and former Minister of Finance of Nigeria Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the head of South African Economic Advisory Council.

Obi said in a statement to us on Saturday from his media office in Abuja that by the appointment, South Africa has picked an experienced and committed economic manager.

Obi said that by the choice of Ngozi, South Africa has put a square peg in a square hole in the restoration of her troubled economy.

Obi recalled nostalgically how Okonjo-Iweala’s effort to save Nigeria economy for the future came to nought when Nigeria Governors forum refused her fervent cry to save the huge sum in excess crude account in “our Sovereign Wealth fund for a rainy day and future of children

“She was vehemently opposed and the Forum even went to court to force her to share the money.

“We called her names then, but look at the deteriorating situation we found ourselves today.”

In a congratulatory message despatched to Okonjo- Iweala on the landmark appointment, Obi described her as ” an exceptional personality and first class ambassador of our country Nigeria and one whose commitment to a better society remains outstanding.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa whose country’s economy is facing recession appointed the former Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Economy to head a powerful advisory team to turn around the country’s dwindling economy.

