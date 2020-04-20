Obi blasts APC supporter’s claim of N650m mansion

Former Governor of Anambra State on Monday dismissed claims that he recently bought a new mansion.

On Monday at 10:44 am, a Twitter user with 80,000 followers, Akinsola Ak (@cbngov_akin1) made the claim.

Akinsola calls himself, among others, a “Social Media Strategist, Member APC Presidential Campaign Team (Strategic Comm)”.

He has as his account header, an image of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu.

He tweeted: “Breaking news: Anambra former governor, Mr. Peter Obi acquires N650million mansion in Enugu. Obi the liar. He will come back here to say he has just one wristwatch.”

Responding, Obi, a finance expert, debunked the allegation.

“Contrary to the reports on social media, I didn’t buy any house in Enugu or elsewhere”, he tweeted.

“I do not need a house outside of Anambra for now, and I am committed to living in my house in Onitsha. The houses I am interested in building, for now, are hospitals and schools.”

His rebuttal posted at 4:01pm has elicited several comments, retweets, and likes.

A respondent, @charleschibby, said: “Please sir can you initiate legal proceedings against such people to deter them from ever attempting such again?”.

A number of other reactions also knocked the accuser, with one @_davidisaac, saying, “Fake news is the only reason I support Buhari’s bill against social media.”

Peter Obi was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

