Obaseki resigns from APC

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress.



The Governor announced this on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Obaseki had been engaged in a running battle with the National Chairman of the APC and former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

This has resulted in his being denied the opportunity of standing for the primaries of the party ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Based on recent developments, Obaseki is expected to announce his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party any time from now.

