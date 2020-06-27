Obaseki: I almost gave up my re-election ambition

ISESELE EZEKIEL, Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki said he almost gave up on the governorship race at a point amidst crisis that trailed his second term ambition under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Obaseki disclosed this in his victory address at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium Benin City, the state capital where he emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during primary ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election.

Obaseki polled 1,932 out of the 2,222 total votes cast while his three opponents, Kenneth Imansuagbon, Ogbeide Ihama and Gideon Ikhine withdrew from the race to endorse him.

“I must admit that there were moments during this recent trouble when as mere mortal I was almost tempted to quit”, he stated.

He thanked the National Chairman of the party, fellow governors, family members and party supporters for the moral backing given him to carry on.

“My desire to improve the quality of lives of millions of Edo people has been our driving force and our greatest incentives”, he added.

Obaseki said his administration has made tremendous progress in the health sector, education, infrastructure, job creation, security and promised to consolidate on his achievements in the years ahead if re-elected.

“By the grace of God I will be governor again for another four years. Our story is one of courage in the face of contrived crisis and ultimate triumph over retrogressive forces that were determined to hijack our state for their own selfish endeavour”, he said.

For a better society

Total Views: 77 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

