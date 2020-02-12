Obaseki, Edo APC hail inauguration of party’s nat’l reconciliation c’ttee ….Prepare for commencement of peace process

…Edo APC condemns politically-motivated bomb attacks

The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has commended the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Reconciliation Committee led by renowned elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande, noting that the state government is ready for the peace process to commence.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state government is enthusiastic to receive the committee in the state so that genuine reconciliation can start in earnest.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Chapter of the APC has also lauded the reconstitution of the reconciliation committee, affirming their faith and acceptance of the committee, “considering the integrity, forthrightness and objectivity of its members.”

According to the governor, “We are excited with the inauguration of the APC National Reconciliation Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of our great party. We are eager to engage with the committee led by Chief Bisi Akande so that the peace process can begin in earnest.

He added that the different organs of the party in the state are ready to participate in the reconciliation exercise, as they are confident that the true state of affairs of the party especially the progress made and efforts to foster unity would be disclosed to the committee.

“As a people beholden to law and order, we are sure that justice will be done in the matter after all the issues emanating therefrom are examined.”

Meanwhile, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC in Edo, Pastor Joseph Osagiede, said the state chapter would “cooperate fully with the committee and provide it with useful, factual and incontrovertible facts to aid its work.”

He added, “Our reservations with respect to the previous committees set up for this same assignment were borne out of the principles of Natural Justice and not to do with the integrity of those party leaders concerned who, by the way, we hold in very high esteem.

“We hereby express gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of our Party who have shown sensitivity to the issues raised in our previous objections.”

On the rising spate of political motivated bomb attacks in the state, Osagiede said “We wish to express our discomfiture with the recent spate of bombings and other forms of violence recorded in the state recently.

“it is, however, significant to note the speed by which some of the alleged victims have accused His Excellency, Governor Godwin Negheghase Obaseki of being behind these ‘attacks’. The speed to reac that conclusion even before the police have investigated these cases makes us very circumspect of the so-called attacks. Also significant is that no lives were lost and the damage done is seemingly superficial.”

He continued, “The governor has never been known to be associated with violence in any form or shape; rather, it is some of his accusers who have been known to be associated with a history of violence including allegations and counter allegations of bombing.

“We therefore wish to condemn violence in its entire ramification as a means of setting political scores and to state unequivocally that it is not in the character of the APC.”

