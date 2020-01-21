Home Photo Gallery Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu attends Princess Abiodun Folashade, daughter’s traditional wedding in Lagos

R-L... Former President Olusegun Obasanjo , Governor of Lagos State Mr.  Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu , the bride Olajumoke Elizabeth Omotade , her Mother business woman, Princess Abiodun Folashade, during the traditional wedding  of Olajumoke Omotade and Malachi Idunnu Agoro held at Harbour Point Victoria Island Lagos on 18/1/2020 ... PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R-L.. Governor of Lagos State Mr  Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu , the bride Olajumoke Elizabeth Omotade ,Groom Malachi Idunnu Agoro,  brides  Mother  business woman, Princess Abiodun Folashade, Rev. Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi.

L-r …Groom”s Mother  Mrs. Olaitan Agoro, Malachi Idunnu Agoro,  his wife Olajumoke Elizabeth Omotade,  bride’s Mother   business woman, Princess Abiodun Folashade  and General Manager Zenith Bank PLc Bukky Latunji .

R-L… Former President Olusegun Obasanjo , Governor of Lagos State Mr.  Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu , Groom Malachi Idunnu Agoro and bride’s mother  Princess Abiodun Folashade.

Renowned businesswoman Hajia Bola Shagaya , with Mrs. Sheri Williams.

OLori  Ousola Adedoyin Alao,  Erelu of Lagos Princess Abiola Dosunmu and  Senator  Daisy Danjuma.

 Groom’s Mother  Mrs. Olaitan Agoro, Malachi Idunnu Agoro,   (both middle) with Other Members of the groom Family .

L-r… Malachi Idunnu Agoro, his wife  Olajumoke, Princess  Abiodun Folashade,    Commissioner of Police Lagos State Hakeem Odumosu.

Malachi Idunnu Agoro,  his wife Olajumoke Elizabeth Omotade, Cutting the cake during their Traditional wedding in at Harbour Point Victoria Island Lagos on 18/1/2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

