Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu attends Princess Abiodun Folashade, daughter’s traditional wedding in Lagos

R-L.. Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu , the bride Olajumoke Elizabeth Omotade ,Groom Malachi Idunnu Agoro, brides Mother business woman, Princess Abiodun Folashade, Rev. Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi.

L-r …Groom”s Mother Mrs. Olaitan Agoro, Malachi Idunnu Agoro, his wife Olajumoke Elizabeth Omotade, bride’s Mother business woman, Princess Abiodun Folashade and General Manager Zenith Bank PLc Bukky Latunji .

R-L… Former President Olusegun Obasanjo , Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu , Groom Malachi Idunnu Agoro and bride’s mother Princess Abiodun Folashade.

Renowned businesswoman Hajia Bola Shagaya , with Mrs. Sheri Williams.

OLori Ousola Adedoyin Alao, Erelu of Lagos Princess Abiola Dosunmu and Senator Daisy Danjuma.

Groom’s Mother Mrs. Olaitan Agoro, Malachi Idunnu Agoro, (both middle) with Other Members of the groom Family .

L-r… Malachi Idunnu Agoro, his wife Olajumoke, Princess Abiodun Folashade, Commissioner of Police Lagos State Hakeem Odumosu.

Malachi Idunnu Agoro, his wife Olajumoke Elizabeth Omotade, Cutting the cake during their Traditional wedding in at Harbour Point Victoria Island Lagos on 18/1/2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 48 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

