NUPENG denies flooding Anambra with adulterated lubricants

Irked by the claim of the Senior Special Adviser, SSA, to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Petroleum Products, Hon Peter Nwosu, in a statement that the state is proliferated with fake/adulterated lubricants which has prompted his move to deal decisively with the perpetrators, the State chapter of Engine Lubricant Dealers Association, a branch of National Union of Petroleum and National Gas Workers, NUPENG, has described the alleged claim as false, unfounded, laughable and a figment of his own imagination.

Reacting while debunking the allegation in Onitsha weekend, the state Engine Lubricant Dealers chairman, Comrade Maduabuchi Anyikwa urged Governor Obiano to disregard his aide’s claim as it was aimed at dragging the image of NUPENG that is responsible for regulating the activities of its affiliates and branches to the mud.

Urging the Governor to call him to order, as such utterances might damage and endanger reputation of NUPENG built over the years, comrade Anyikwa stated that, “it is not the duty of the SSA to fight adulterate/fake products but ours”.

“We, the state branch has been authorised by the national body, SON and NUPENG, to perform such responsibility of ensuring that only genuine products are sold in the state and we stand to say it loud and clear that adulterated lubricants are not sold in the state.

If the SSA has seen any he should report to us for action and it is only when such report is made and action not taken that he will say we have gone contrary to the rules and regulations governing the organization.

“These products that are being brought into the country by licenced importers are also scrutinized to ensure they have Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) specified quality standards at the point of entry by SON, Customs and other relevant agencies so if there are adulterated lubricants the foreign manufacturers through the licenced importers should be held responsible”

“Again, we have been trained by SON on how to detect adulterated lubricants, we have testing computer (machines) laboratories and it is our duty to test and detect adulterated lubricants and not the SSA”

“In carrying out our function of fighting those who indulge in production of fake drugs through our taskforce, we collaborate with the police and petitioned SON to aid us in advising the manufacturers to produce SON standard of the products and that substandard products shipped to Nigeria would be handed over to SON as seizure for adulteration”

In his contribution, the former state chairman of the dealers and currently the chairman, Portharcourt Zonal Council, NUPENG, comrade Emmanuel Alaeto, said that “nothing concerns the sellers with adulteration, we the sellers of lubricants only get the products from the licenced importers and base oil is gotten through one source which Federal Government knows and is aware of. So if there is any substandard it is from the importers ” he stated.

Recall that the SSA had in reiterating his resolve to fight the adulterators he described as economic saboteurs, said that government would collaborate with security, federal regulatory agencies and the

Anambra State branch of Lubricant Dealers Association to end the activities of the economic saboteurs.

According to the SSA, “the state government observed that the proliferation of fake, substandard and adulterated lubricants can be traced to the issuance of lubricants import licences to people who are novice and without knowledge of the industry, and this trend if not checkmated could result in closure of legitimate existing plants, unemployment and economic loss to the state. Base oil is not treated and has a lot of water and impurity which easily damages car engines and environmental pollution through dangerous and uncontrollably emission of gases into the atmosphere,”

