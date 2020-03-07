Home Photo Gallery NSE’s V/ Island branch on sustainable dev. ‘catch them Young...

NSE’s V/ Island branch on sustainable dev. ‘catch them Young Initiative ‘ held in Lagos

L-R ...Representative of Nigerian Society of engineers Victoria island  Engr John  Audu  ,head pervasive Innovation Committee and Chief Organizer Engr Omobolanle Giwa ,Head Boy Command Day secondary School Oshodi Aguh –Albert ,Member Organizing Committee Engr Bosede Oyekunle, Head girl Emfeni –Saliu Khalifah, and Publicity Secretary Victoria Island branch Engr Babatunde James.

Head pervasive Innovation Committee and Chief organizer Engr Omobolanle Giwa  addressing the student on the 5th of March 2020, as part of the week   long celebration of the 2020 World Engineering Day (WED) which held worldwide on 4th of March, NSE Victoria Island Branch hosted 60 students and staff of Command Day Secondary School Oshodi. This is a Catch Them Young Initiative of the Branch to increase awareness of Engineering and the significant roles of Engineers as Pioneers of Progress. In the highly interactive session, the cross section of SS 1-3 Science and Technology students learnt about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the need to identify everyday issues and engineer solutions to them.

Head pervasive Innovation Committee and Chief organizer Engr Omobolanle Giwa (middle) Pose with the Student of Command Day secondary School Oshodi and their teachers during the visit .

Cross Section of the Student of Command Day secondary School Oshodi during the Engineering week Organized by Nigeria Society of Engineers Victoria Island branch  on sustainable development held in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

