NSE, SEC train capital market operators on legal, regulatory requirements for derivatives market

COMFORT EKELEME

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Tuesday organised a Workshop on the legal and regulatory requirements of Derivatives trading for capital market operators.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to guide market participants to properly interpret the approved Exchange Traded Derivative Rules and recently released SEC’s Derivatives and Clearing Rules, as well as address concerns on the on-boarding process.

In his opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema said, “The introduction of Exchange Trade Derivatives on our market is aimed at broadening the options available to support efficient implementation of risk management and investment strategies across diverse asset classes and financial instruments. We are, therefore, delighted to host this event in recognition of the importance of capacity building and investor education to the development of this asset class.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that our Derivatives market aligns with International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) principles by facilitating access to recognized and licensed derivatives products, world class market surveillance technology, effective trading rules as well as appropriate risk management and clearing facilities,” he said.

Speaking on the rules guiding the Derivatives market, Acting Director General, SEC, Ms Mary Uduk who was represented by Head of Department, Registration, Exchanges, Market Infrastructure & Innovation, Mr. Emomotimi Agama, said, “The NSE and SEC have provided the platform and requisite rules to guide activities in the Derivatives market.

“It is therefore, the responsibility of capital market operators to work with us to galvanize activities within this market segment. Furthermore, interested dealing members or clearing houses must build strong capacity to deliver on investor education, proper legal frameworks, effective risk management procedures, and advanced reporting standards to engage in Derivatives Trading for the safety & security of investors,” she said.

In providing guidance on the legal framework guiding Derivatives Trading, Mr. Michael Dugeri, Senior Associate at Austen Peters emphasized the importance of market integrity, financial integrity and investors’ protection.

As part of its commitment to building required infrastructures for derivatives market in Nigeria, the Exchange also announced a partnership with Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) to launch NG Clear, a world class central clearing counter party (CCP) entity.

The establishment of this CCP entity meets EMIR standards in Nigeria and is in line with G20 program to reform global financial regulation.

For a better society

Total Views: 135 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

