NSE: Investors trade N19.932bn in 18,918 deals in one week

The market opened for four trading days last week as the federal government declared Friday 10th April 2020 (Good Friday) public holidays to mark the end of the Lenten season and Easter celebrations.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 2.182 billion shares valued at N11.107 billion traded in 11,322 deals; thus contributing 89.42per cent and 55.72per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Industrial Goods followed with 102.769 million shares worth N3.633 billion in 2,483 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods industry.

A total turnover of 2.440 billion shares worth N19.932 billion in 18,918 deals were traded within the week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.534 billion shares valued at N11.267 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,928 deals with a turnover of 51.075 million shares worth N3.578 billion in 1,924 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc, accounted for 1.702 billion shares worth N8.033 billion in 4,443 deals, contributing 69.76per cent and 40.30per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NSE All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 1.37per cent to close the week at 21,384.03 and N11.144 trillion respectively.

The NSE ASI increased by 289.41 basis point to 21384.03 points from 21094.62 reported the previous week.

Thirty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than Fifteen equities in the previous week. Eighteen equities depreciated in price, lower than thirty-six equities in the previous week, while One hundred and ten equities remained unchanged, lower than One hundred and twelve equities recorded in the preceding week.

On the gainers list, Lafarge Africa Plc led gainers table during the day, increasing by 41.34 per cent or N3.70 kobo to close at N12.65 kobo, Wema Bank Plc followed with a gain of 25.53 per cent or N0.12 kobo to close at N0.59 kobo, United Bank for Africa (UBA) appreciated by. 25.25 per cent or N1.25 kobo to close at N6.20 kobo.

Other other companies appreciated in price were Sterling Bank Plc 25.23 per cent , Fidelity Bank Plc 24.26 points, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc 20.22 points , Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) 19.23 per cent, FBNHoldings 18.99 per cent, Zenith Bank Plc 17.65 per cent and FCMB Group Plc 16.33 per cent.

Ardova Plc topped losers chart, dropping by 18.48 per cent or N2.55 kobo to close at N11.25 kobo, Skyway Aviation Handling Company trailed with a loss of 15.61 per cent or N0.37 kobo to close at N2.00, BUA Cement Plc declined by 12.75 per cent or N4.50 kobo to close at N30.80 kobo. Other companies that recorded price depreciation were Learn Africa Plc 10.00 per cent , Cutix Plc 9.88 per cent, B.O.C Gases Plc 9.71 per cent, AxaMansard Insurance Plc 9.47 per cent, UACN Property Development Company Plc 9.09 per cent and Courteville Business Solutions Plc 9.09 per cent or N0.02 kobo to close at N0.20 kobo.