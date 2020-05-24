NSE: Investors to extend bullish run to month end

COMFORT EKELEME, Asst Business Editor

Capital market operators have expressed optimism that the Nigeria stock market will maintain its bullish run when the market resumes Wednesday for the last three trading days of the month of May. Federal Government had declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays for the Muslim Eid-el Filtri celebration leaving traders with three days of business before the end of the month.

Being the last trading week of the month and as expected, investors are already positioning in the healthcare and other defensive stocks that are likely to impact positively as the much anticipated global and domestic economic reset begins.

Market operators in an interview with Daily Champion, maintained that the market will close on green for the month of May adding that this last trading days will not change anything in the market.

According to the Chief Operating Officer, InvestData, Ambrose Omordion said the good thing is that the corporate earnings that have been coming are positive, adding that the market has been on the up trend from the month of April till date being the last trading week of the month May.

He said, “We expect a mix reaction in the market because the big chip stocks are yet to mark down their dates for dividends, people will still be holding stocks because Dangote, Julius Berger and others that are yet to mark this month, have only 27th, 28th and 29th, the last trading day will be on the 30th which is on Monday.

“Anything that want to happen in the market should be between Wednesday and Friday. That means the market might still go up for the first day which is on Wednesday and go down the next day. But being the last trading day of the week, what I see is that this month is still positive, whether there is profit taking or not, the market will close positive for the month of May and after that, in the month of June, we expect that there will be a feed back because of profit taking and also as investors starts factoring in the expectant second quarter result of many companies which are likely to be on the read. This is because of the economic activities on the long lockdown. The market is going up while the economy is struggling.

He also noted that the possibility of continued funds inflow to the market in the new week is high due to higher yields in equity assets, consider the low rates in money market and high risk in bond market.

To him, in the meantime, investors have continued to digest the score-cards and April inflation figures released last week, as the market awaits Nigeria’s first quarter 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to further help in repositioning their portfolios.

He however, urged investors to look out for developments regarding the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) funding plan for Small and Medium Scale (SMEs) businesses, adding that investors should take advantage of the current low stocks valuation to position for the medium to long-term.

He said that it is noteworthy that the Nigerian equity market is selling at a discount and therefore offers high upside potential.

Also speaking, Publicity Secretary, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Moses Igbrude, said the positive trend is a sign of confidence in the market.

Igbrude who is also an analyst said, “That the trend market will continue on that trend, I don’t think so.

In his words, “The market will appreciate gradually as the Director General and his team start to bring out their vision and objectives.

