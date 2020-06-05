NSE Ikeja harps on uncommon partnership to solve developing nations’ problems

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja Branch under the Chairmanship of Engr. Funmi Akingbagbohun, has stressed the need for collaborations for the development of engineering in the country.

Engr. Akingbagbohun stated this during the 11th Olu Awoyinfa Distinguished Annual Public Lecture and induction of new corporate members held at Ralph Alabi Engineering Centre, Lagos.

The theme of the Public Lecture was: ‘Forming an Uncommon Partnership: Solution to Challenges of Developing Nations”. It has as its Keynote speaker, Engr. Muminu Badmus, Managing director/chief executive officer, Lagos State Water Corporation (LSWC).

She also said the collaborations were necessary because of the challenges in the various fields of endeavour including engineering.

“The choice of the topic is the challenges we have right now. We have medical and engineering challenges, we need to meet other professional body to analyse some of the solutions so that we will be able to tackle the coronavirus in Nigeria. We have issues to partnership and analyse for every professional body to come together in some of the health issues.

“Our Ikeja branch is working on innovation to promote creativities and working on solutions to some of our problems. What do you want to be remembered for as an engineer? What mark do you want to live on the sands of times as your contribution towards the growth and development of engineering in Nigeria?

The NSE Ikeja Chairman also said: “We have 21 inducted today at the Nigerian society of engineering Ikeja , the message for the new inductee is that their journey in Nigeria have started she also encourage them to contribute in engineering and bring solution for engineering problems.

“In this corona virus, we have told our members to keep social distance apply the rules to keep safe to we told everyone to stay at home if they do not any where to go issue that you keep social distance

“A cheque of N150,000 was presented to the most competitive chemical engineering programmes at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Adeniran Oluwatofunmi , wife of late Olu Awoyinfa, Mrs. Winifred Awoyinfa, was honoured” .

In his address, the Keynote speaker, Engr, Muminu Badmus MD/CEO Lagos State water Corporation, commended the organizer for carefully choosing the topic, “because it is apt and relevant to the current sudation not only in Nigeria but the development countries of the world”

Dr. Badmus said: “Development countries have challenges that may be difficult to overrule, health risks; low access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene problem, level of pollution and percentage of people with infected diseases, collapsing infrastructure; wide spread of poverty; low education and literacy level“.

The Guest Speaker Dr. Mrs. Olanike Buraimoh, Lecturer and Researcher, University of Lagos, in his paper on the theme, stated that for Nigeria not to be Left behind and to be able to achieve the outlined Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and for our nation to be self reliant and self sufficient t, here must be a deliberate well planned and sustainable collaborations.

Stating that to some extent, collaboration exists between Engineering group and the chemistry group, Dr. Buraimoh however, said there was a need to have uncommon collaborations with other groups e.g. with the biologists, microbiologists etc.

She submitted that “We must build a bridge between the “town” and “gown”; a sustainable collaboration must take place between the academia and the industries, ministries, government and policy makers (to foster evidence-based policy making); to understand how humans and other life forms on Earth (including those we are yet to discover) can withstand anthropogenic climate change, it is vital to incorporate knowledge of the microbial ‘unseen majority”.

The Annual Olu Awoyinfa Lecture was instituted in honour of the founder of the Branch and a renowned pan Nigerian Engineer, Engr Olu Awoyinfa, who was also a former Secretary of Nigerian Society of Engineers. He was the founder, Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers 1969. He was responsible for the formation of many branches of NSE and left indelible mark in the sands of time.

For a better society

Total Views: 71 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

