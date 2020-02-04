NSE celebrates World Cancer Day, launches fundraiser for 2020 NSE corporate challenge

COMFORT EKELEME



The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Cancer Day by hosting cancer change agents and survivors in a Closing Gong Ceremony on Tuesday.

In line with the 2020 theme, “I am and I will”, NSE lent its voice to support the fight against cancer through an inspiring and positive social media campaign in collaboration with three leading organisations working to improve the lives of people living with cancer: Sebeccly Cancer Care, Project Pink Blue and Care Organization Public Enlightenment. (C.O.P.E).

The campaign focuses on telling positive stories from cancer patients and survivors to amplify the message that cancer can be overcome through early diagnosis, and appropriate treatment, care and support.

Cancer remains the second-leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for over 9 million deaths annually with 70 per cent of these deaths occurring in low-to-middle income countries.

Despite the fact that at least one-third of common cancers are preventable, the disease continues to have significant impact on global economies costing an estimated $1.16 trillion annually.

Commenting on the celebration, Head, Corporate Communications, NSE Olumide Orojimi, said, “We are pleased to celebrate the 20th edition of the World Cancer Day with strong advocates and brave survivors. In addition, we are using this opportunity to launch the fundraiser for the 7th edition of the NSE Corporate Challenge which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 2 May 2020 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“We look forward to continued support and partnership from our key stakeholders as well as corporates and individuals who are passionate about overcoming cancer in Nigeria. Since 2014, NSE has leveraged its network and resources to raise awareness about the social and economic losses associated with cancer while advocating for early detection and an improved lifestyle as a way to overcome the disease,” he said.

The NSE Corporate Challenge, an annual 5km race, themed, “e-Race Cancer”, is a one-day competitive and fun-filled walk, jog and run event aimed at minimizing cancer and maximizing life by stimulating awareness about cancer, advocating for the importance of early testing/detection and raising funds to support the fight against this deadly disease in Nigeria.

The NSE Corporate Challenge has been highly successful, recording more than 2,035 runners from over 306 institutions, comprising c-suite level executives, top government officials and celebrities. The race has also enjoyed huge publicity from both our traditional and digital media partners. The NSE Corporate Challenge is hosted with financial and in-kind support from sponsors, partners and concerned individual and the proceeds are channeled to supporting cancer related causes in Nigeria.

Corporate organisations and other interested participants can register their teams to run at the 2020 NSE Corporate Challenge via the dedicated NSE Corporate Challenge race website: www.nse-eracecancer.com.

For a better society

Total Views: 114 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

