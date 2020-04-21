NSE: ​ Equity market sheds N152b

COMFORT EKELEME

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange Tuesday took downward trend, shedding ​ N152 billion.​

The trading result showed that market capitalisation of listed equities depreciated by 1.27 per cent to N11.793 trillion from N11.945 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) also went down by 290.49 basis points to ​ 22629.92 points from 22920.41 points traded on Monday.

Investors traded 250.346 million shares worth N2.325 billion in 4877 deals against 345.436 million shares valued at N4.208 billion made in 4930 deals.

A review of the investment showed that NPF Micro Finance Bank led gainers table during the day, gaining N0.10 kobo to close at N1.25 kobo. Omoluabi Mortgage Bank followed with a gain of N0.05 kobo to close at N0.60 kobo, Learn Africa gained N0.02 kobo to close at N0.97 kobo, Lasaco Insurance added N0.01 kobo to close at N0.25 kobo while Sovereign Trust Insurance stabilises at N0.20 kobo.

​ Guaranty Trust Bank on the other hand. recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by N1.55 kobo to close at N18.35 kobo, Julius Berger trailed with a loss of N1.15 kobo to close at N25.80 kobo, Zenith Bank down by N1.10 kobo to close at N13.05 kobo, Wapco fell by N1.05 kobo to close at N10.35 kobo while Seplat ​ Petroleum Development Company dips by N0.60 kobo to N494.40 kobo.

The result further showed that FBNHoldings PLC recorded the highest volume of activities during the day, trading 71.060 million shares worth N298.700 million, Zenith Bank followed with account of 52.200 million shares cost N695.025 million. Guaranty Trust Bank sold a total of 24.435 million shares cost N451.856 million, United Bank for Africa exchanged 15.166 million shares valued at N85.909 million while Fidelity Bank traded 13.281 million shares cost N22.949 million.

