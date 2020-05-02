NPA warns terminal operators over alleged disregard for Govt’s directive on covid-19 waiver directive

UGO AMADI

Worried over alleged failure to comply with the Federal Government’s directive on issuance of relief measures to port users, The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has written a warning letter to terminal operators in Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports to ensure total compliance.

“The authority also stated that it will not tolerate any form of non-compliance with directive and not hesitate to apply the appropriate sanctions.

This is following accusations by Customs Licensed Agents of their failure to conform to the order on permitting rent free days during the lockdown in Lagos to contain with the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria.

A copy of the letter sighted by Daily Champion, the Authority expressed that it views “seriously the flouting of any Federal Government directive and will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions where this is confirmed to be true“.

The letter titled: “Re- failure to comply with the federal government’s directive on issuance of relief measures to port users in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic“, was signed by General Manager, M&RS, Ugo Madubuike for the Managing Director.

The letter gave Terminal Operators 48 hours to explain “reasons for non-compliance of the Federal Government directive, or evidence to the contrary. We expect to receive your response before close of work on Tuesday, 5th May, 2020“.

Part of the letter read: “You will recall that following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Ports Authority issued directives vide letters HQ/GM/MRS/Op/L.1/vol.11/339, HQ/GM/MRS/OP/L.1/vol.11/372 and HQ/GM/MRS/OP/L.1/vol.11/379 dated 2nd, 8th and 15th April, 2020 respectively for the suspension of rental charges on consignments from 23rd March, 2020 for an initial 21 days and from 13th April, 2020 for an additional 14 days.

“This was done in recognition of the challenges being experienced by consignees in clearing their goods due to the various levels of movement restrictions imposed by the Federal and State Governments.

“You will also recall that to relieve you of the associated loss of revenue from the implementation of these directives, the Authority undertook to refund you the waivers granted to consignees during this period, through the issuance of credit notes for the amount waived, in line with the approved and published rates.

NPA also attached alleged charges issued by the terminals during the period in reference.

NPA had directed all terminal operators to suspend all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments (demurrage) for an initial period of 21 days effective March 23, 2020.

Recall that ,NPA, explained that the gesture was in recognition of the pressure that COVID-19 pandemic imposed on businesses and the responsibility imposed on the Authority to relieve this burden on its customers as well as attaining the objective of the Federal Government’s ease of doing business policy at this trying period.

He noted that it recognized the financial implications of these policies on the terminal operators and would consider a shift in its

Following the extension of the Lockdown in response to the COVID-19 outbreak by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, April 12, 2020, the management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) also directed all Terminal operators to extend the suspension of all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments (demurrage)for another fourteen days effective April 13, 2020.

A statement issued by Jatto A Adams, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications explained that the gesture is in recognition of the pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic imposes on businesses, “the responsibility imposed on the Authority to relief this burden on its customers as well as attaining the objective of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business Policy at this trying period”.

The statement added: “The Authority states that compensation to terminal operators will be as spelt out in its April 8, 2020 letter to the terminal operators.

It further directed all terminal operators to extend the suspension of all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments for another 14 days effective April 13, 2020, which expired on April 27, 2020.

Also, a freight forwarder, who wants to remain anonymous, disclosed to our correspondent that all the terminal operators are still collecting payment for demurrage.

For a better society

Total Views: 53 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

