NPA To Coastal Communities: Stop dumping waste in Waterways

The Calabar Port Manager, Mrs Marie Asien, on Thursday called on communities along coastlines in the state to stop dumping waste into the waterways.

Asien, who spoke at a sensitisation campaign on waste management and prevention of marine litters in Calabar, explained that littering of waterways was dangerous to aquatic life.

“There is no need to litter our waterways with filth. I therefore urge you to always keep your environment clean and refrain from dumping waste into the waters.

‘’Marine litters reduce the depth of waterways, cause damage to vessels, cause marine accidents, lost of lives as well as increase cost of channel maintenance in ports and harbors, shipping,’’ she said.

Asien, represented by the port’s Head of SERVICOM Unit, Mrs Funmilayo Loremikan, said that 80 per cent of waste in waterways came from human activities, adding that the menace had become a global challenge.

She said that marine waste had the possibility of inducing pollution of fishes and other aquatic lives.

Asien called for a well-developed urban drainage system that would prevent waste dump into rivers or sea.

Dr Gabriel Akpeke, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Transport and Marine Services, enjoined the coastal communities to always keep their environment clean.

Akpeke said that the state government was planning to provide bins and vehicles for the collection of refuse across the state.

“Keeping our rivers safe is for our own good, ‘’ he said.

Mr Sunday Oko, General Manager of Cross River Waste Management Agency, said that the agency was taking steps to ensure that every part of Calabar, including the waterways, was clean.

Oko thanked the management of Calabar port for the sensitisation, and promised that the agency and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) would ensure a clean marine environment in the state.

The communities that were sensitised included Ikot Ansa, Adiabo and Calabar South and others.Nan

