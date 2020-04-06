NPA says operations will continue at the Ports

Ugo Amadi

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has stated categorically that Lagos Port Complex and Tin can Island Port in Apapa in Lagos would remain open for operations duration the two-week lockdown of Lagos State by the Federal Government.

The lockdown of the state by the federal government is aimed at curbing of the spread of COID-19 disease as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in a national broadcast address to the nation on Sunday March 29, 2020.

Mr. Jatto A Adams, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, disclosed this in a press statement in Lagos yesterday.

He assured stakeholders that during the lockdown NPA has made arrangements for operations at the ports to continue without hindrance, saying that necessary safety measures have been put in place as he urged stakeholders to comply with directives of port officials.

According to him, ‘’Consequent to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that Lagos seaports (Apapa and Tin can Island Ports) should remain open in the duration of the two-week lockdown of Lagos State the Nigerian Ports Authority hereby assures all stakeholders that arrangements have been made for operations at the ports to continue without hindrance.

‘’Safety procedures, which will guarantee the wellbeing and security of stakeholders and staff have been put in place and all are advised to kindly comply with directives of port officials.’’

Jatto Adams called all port agencies to be at their duty posts to discharge their duties effectively.

‘’All other government agencies responsible for smooth operations in the ports are enjoined to be at their respective duty posts to discharge their functions in line with the presidential directive of maintaining operational functions at the Lagos ports,’’ Jatto Adams said, assuring all stakeholders the commitment of NPA to facilitation of trade in Nigeria.

For a better society

Total Views: 67 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

