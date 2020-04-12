NPA says 23 vessels waiting to berth at AMPT, ENL, TICIT, others

Cargo handling operations are in full swing in port terminals within the Lagos Pilotage District amid fight against spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by the Federal Government of Nigeria and Lagos State Government.

According to shipping position released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), no fewer than 23 ships are presently waiting to berths at the following terminals – ENL, APM Terminals, Eko Support Service, Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Greenview Development Nigeria Limited and Tin Can Island Container Terminal (TICT).

Many of the vessels arrived late in March while the remaining arrived first week of April.

APM Terminals and TICT would be busy to relieve 17 ships laden with containers that would berth in their terminals just as the following shipping agencies – CMA CGM, Maersk, PIL, Hullblyth and LANSAL would provide shipping logistics for them.

ENL is expected to handle a total of 10,314.4 metric tonnes of frozen fish that would be shipped into the terminal by three ships. SAMCHAM, Durotrade and African Port Services would provide shipping logistics for the vessels.

A total of 47157.45 metric tonnes of bulk wheat loaded by Desert Ranger would be discharged at ABLT and Golden would provide shipping service for the vessels. At GDNL, 44715 metric tonnes of bulk sugar would be discharged by MSC ESHA while Blue Sea would provide logistics for it.

1200 TEU of empty containers would be loaded onboard Spero ship at Eko Support Services terminal.

Also, a total of 24 vessels are expected to arrive in the pilotage from April 7 to April 16, 2020. The vessels will be laden with general cargo, bulk wheat, frozen fish, container, base oil among others.

The vessels will berth at ENL, APMT, TICT, Eko Support Services, among other terminals in the pilotage.

