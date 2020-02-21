Notorious kidnapper ‘Salisu’ in police net

The Katsina State Command of the Nigerian Police Force has arrested a notorious bandit, Tanimu Salisu and rescued a victim during a search and rescue operation in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

SP Gambo Isah, the spokesman of the command confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday, said that another notorious kidnapper, Abubakar Nayabale was killed.

He said; “On 17/02/2020 at about 15:00hrs, bandits numbering eight (8) on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically, attacked Kumare village, Kurfi LGA of Katsina state and kidnapped one Yahaya Tella, (male), aged 55yrs of the same address.

”Operation Puff Adder led by the DPO Kurfi in collaboration with Vigilante group swiftly responded to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. The team succeeded and killed one Abubakar Nayabale, m, a notorious bandit, arrested another notorious bandit one Tanimu Salisu, m, of Zakka village, Safana LGA of Katsina state, rescued the victim and recovered two Boxer motorcycles”.

One member of the Vigilante lost his life during the encounter. Investigation is ongoing.” said the PPRO.

