Notable Stakeholders to participate in COVID palliatives distribution in Ondo

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

Traditional, religious and community leaders are to be part of the process of distributing items expected to mitigate effects of measures put in place by the Ondo State government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A statement by Mr. Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said other relevant segments in the state would also be part of the process.

“As a further measure to ensure mass participation in the process to reach out to the people, Mr. Governor had already approved the constitution of a Local Government Committee in each LGA to be headed by the Cabinet member from the LGA.

“This is the most important aspect in the chain of processes.

“Such Cabinet member shall be assisted by the State Legislator(s) from the Local Government Area.

“Traditional Rulers, Religious and Community Leaders as well as other relevant segments shall also be part of the process,” the statement said.

The statement said the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had approved the inclusion of two additional names in the COVID-19 Palliatives Committee.

The two additional members of the committee are the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Oluwole Adeleye Sunday, and Dr. Faosat Aragbaiye.

The state government appealed to the people of the state to give the Palliatives Committee the benefit of doubt as it sets out to discharge its duties.

According to the statement, “This becomes necessary in view of various submissions and observations made in respect of the composition of the 11-member Committee.

“Valid as these observations are in some cases, it is, nonetheless, impossible to accommodate all interests, especially in a State with 18 LGAs.”

For a better society

Total Views: 89 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

