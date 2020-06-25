Nollywood veteran, Ogun Majek, dies

Popular Yoruba actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu popularly known as Ogun Majek, is dead.

It was gathered he died on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home.

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

In a terse statement, he said: “From him we come and on to him we shall return, Alh Gbolagade Akinpelu Ogunmajek has returned to his creator. May God almighty rest his soul among the righteous. Amen.”

The actor battled prolonged-sickness before his eventual demise.

