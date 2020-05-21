Nollywood actress, Emilia Dike slumps, dies

Nollywood actress, Emilia Dike, has died. The actress reportedly slumped and died in Enugu state on Wednesday May 20.

Movie Director, Okechukwu Oku, announced her passing on his Instagram page.

”Why is death taking the best people???? I’m confused oooo. Just filmed with Mama here on my 2 last projects, excited to release it and this horrible news today. A woman with a heart of gold, Aah noooo. Will miss you Mrs. Dike. Nollywood has lost a gem in you. This is messed up,” Oku wrote.

