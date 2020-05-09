Nollywood actors join Bishop Idahosa to fete Lagosians

It was another day of charity in God First Ministries International, Illumination Assembly in Lagos when the presiding pastor in charge and Archbishop designate, Isaac Idahosa feted over 3,000 Lagosians as part of efforts to ease their hardship due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The occasion which he tagged ‘Food Palliative’, held on Friday accompanied by some Nollywood stars namely, Fred Amata, Keppy Bassey Ekpeyong, Chico Ejiro, among others.

Bishop Idahosa extended his magnanimity by giving out more palliatives to the people in order to give them succour in the midst of corona virus ravaging the world.

According to him, “we are showing love and duplicating the goodness of God to the world. God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son. We must be our brother’s keeper. Jesus said to them, whatsoever you do to the least of my brethren that ye have done to me. Jesus said I was hungry, you fed me.

“People don’t have to beg before you give, when you know what it is right to do, do it. I am very grateful to God which enable us, not just us, for others doing the same thing. I pray that the Almighty God will reward and keep them and their families during this crisis”, he said.

Bishop Idahosa who is renowned for his philanthropic zeal has been doing a lot of giving since this pandemic struck the world in December.

He has been sharing food items and cash rewards to those in need in the society.

On May 8th he invited some Nollywood actors and some prominent personalities to accompany him in sharing the food items and cash.

Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey appreciated Bishop Idahosa for his intervention and kind donations to the needy.

Fred Amata, Nollywood actor cum film maker said in his comment: “We are living in a trying period, a period where the Lord says be your brother’s keeper. Wish your neigbours what you wish for yourself. A period where you stay at home hunger will kill you and stay outside Corona virus will kill you. People are truly hungry and are truly deserving of care.

“But we give kudos to this ministry of God First Ministries and Bishop Idahosa for this palliative food privilege. We are delighted to be part of this initiative to support the society at large.”

Also speaking, Chico Ejiro, an actor, and award winning film maker cum executive producer declared, “This is not the first time Bishop Idahosa is doing this charitable work. We are very happy that he is coming out again to the world in demonstrating love to the society.

“Two weeks ago, Idahosa fed the entire Badore, in Ajah Lagos, to make sure that people are not hungry and has done a lot to this country which am aware. God Almighty will continue to bless him. He is a pacesetter for others to follow”, he added.

Pastor Mojisola Ajibola, one of the pastor in the ministry also spoke: “We thank God this is coming at this time, at the right time because a lot of people are broke and starving. God ministered to the heart of the man of God, Idahosa to do this. It’s coming at the right time and it’s of God. May the Lord replenish your purse and it will not run dry in Jesus name”.

However, Bishop Idahosa in his closing remarks prayed that God should arise and heal the land. He prayed for everyone infected with the corona virus for speedy healing, wisdom for the leadership of this great country, provisions for those in need and more knowledge for health workers.

Everyone present at the event were all served and were happy.

