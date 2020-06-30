Nobody removed Ondo Deputy Governor’s security details

DAMISI OJO,Akure￼Ondo State government has reacted that to the report on reinstatement of the Security Details of the embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.
In a statement issued by the government titled “Another Lie From A Sinker”, government said none of the Deputy Governor’s security details was removed in the first instance.
The statement added, “We deliberately allowed the additional lies in respect of the “reinstated security of Agboola Ajayi, to fly.Let’s know better, who this character is.“He applied for six Policemen, instead of the statutory eight for a deputy Governor on the 10th of June and the IGP approved via Letter No: CB0900/DOPS/ FHQ/ABJ/VOL/60/263 dated same 10th June 2020.
“It goes to show that none of his security was withdrawn as he made the innocent public to believe. He applied for the six, got approval and sent those he doesn’t “trust” back to the Government House Security structure, then went ahead to raise alarm.
“He disengaged his ADC, Dele, another Sgt Kasali by himself and cried foul. A sinking man indeed. All the security attached to his official residence have remained intact, none was removed or withdrawn.“The questions are: when did he apply? When was the alarm raised? Was it approval of his letter that was sent or an order to reinstate his allegedly withdrawn security?”.
