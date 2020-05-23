No religious gatherings in Nigeria – IG of Police

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has warned that religious gatherings will not be tolerated.

He also assured citizens of adequate security during and after the 2020 Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said this in a statement on Friday.

Adamu congratulated the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians.

Mba noted that a “proactive and robust anti-crime measures, including the deployments of tactical and intelligence assets of the Force” were already in place.

He expressed confidence that with collective perseverance and voluntary compliance to preventive regulations, Nigeria would overcome coronavirus.

The I-G restated that “the COVID-19 prevention regulation orders, the inter state movement restriction, national curfew and the prohibition of religious gatherings were still in force”.

The Police boss urged citizens to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak.

For a better society

Total Views: 47 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

