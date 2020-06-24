NNPC sustaining the effect of Covid-19 on Nigerian economy

UGO AMADI

At the early stage of Coronavirus outbreak in China otherwise known as COVID-19 , countries globally were faced with the task of containing the sturdy upsurge in the rate of spread mainly as regards to reducing social interactions.

Consequently, countries were forced to lockdown to human traffic and other sectors of business to keep their citizens at home in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

This was a very difficult situation for Nigeria, which is currently the largest African crude oil producer, and the resource accounts for 90% of its exports and foreign exchange earnings and 60% of government revenues of those crude oil exports, good number of the crude are shipped to China.

However, the impact of the global pandemic on world economies and human lives is so far reaching; it would be impractical to expect Governments alone to fix.

Interestingly, one good step from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was an announcement on the reduction in the ex-depot price of petrol from N113.28k per litre to N108.00K per litre across all its products loading facilities as well as in its through put operations

Also, the Federal Government on April 1, 2020, announced for a new petrol price band of N123.50k per liter, a move that was described as partial deregulation as it signaled the end of fuel subsidy.

As a responsible organization, NNPC took a bold step also in removing the fuel subsidy, which operators described as the best thing that has happened in the downstream sector in recent times.

According to the GMD of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, Nigeria would no longer be paying for under-recovery or subsidy on petrol, especially due to the current development in the global oil sector.

As a matter of fact , the Federal government’s removal of fuel subsidy has set a stage for the final deregulation of the downstream sector; no doubt, it will be an incentive to private refiners, and boost capacity utilisation, as well as employment generation in the sector. Stakeholders believe the move is long overdue and will go a long way to releasing enormous resources into infrastructure development.

From the onset private sector companies and individuals globally have seen it as their civic duty to help in the containment of the virus and the Nigerian private sector has been no different. With the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria growing, we have seen over the past few weeks, private sector companies in the FMCG, Financial Services and FINTECH sectors stepping up to the mantle to support the Government’s efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus and also as a show of good corporate citizenship.

The oil and gas sector, the largest contributor to the economy has also risen to the occasion in an initiative spearheaded by the NNPC.

Recently in an interview, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, said “The coronavirus pandemic is a global issue; as a country we are not insulated from it as already seen by the growing number of people affected by the virus. The first thing that needs to be resolved is the health of our country men, this is a difficult time for the country, and no Government on its own can resolve all the issues the pandemic has thrown at us. This industry is one that clearly benefits from the country, we contribute to the growth and development of the country and so we must come together to support the country.”

The GMD spoke to the first leg of the intervention which saw Upstream players commit N11.4bn ($30million) to be collected in kind and handed over to the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to aid both the Federal and State Governments in their fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the NNPC boss, 33 Upstream companies made the contributions including indigenous companies such as Oando, Aiteo, Seplat, Shoreline, Amni International Petroleum, Eroton Exploration and Production as well as International Oil Companies like Eni, Total, Shell and Chevron.

He went on to explain that the contributions from sector players had grown to N21bn and continues to grow as a result of Downstream and Service players joining the partnership.

These contributions will support three thematic areas; the provision of medical consumables such as face masks and testing kits among others, the deployment of logistics and in-patient support systems such as ventilators and the delivery of temporary isolation medical centres and permanent medical infrastructure for use during this period and after the pandemic. The GMD indicated that 60% of the resources will go towards the third thematic area – the delivery of permanent medical infrastructure across the country, seen as a long term intervention to upgrade the country’s healthcare facilities but with immediate visibility and impact.

Scaling solutions rapidly to address what could potentially become a national crisis requires significant investment, innovation and collaboration. In this regard the individual indigenous companies have gone one step further to deploy additional initiatives to support the containment of the coronavirus; some with Nigeria’s peculiarities in mind.

The sector has made commendable efforts in the area of medical relief. Seplat Petroleum and Waltersmith, have donated some medical supplies and equipment to the Edo State Government, including masks, temperature guns, motorised sprayers and other personal protective equipment. OVH Energy (former Oando Marketing) and Aiteo have also made contributions to the Government’s efforts by way of the donation of ambulances whilst MRS donated test kits, medical overalls and ambulances. Other companies like Matrix Energy made financial contributions towards the procurement of necessary medical equipment.

It is encouraging to see the indigenous oil and gas companies playing such an integral role in all facets of containing the spread of the viruses, from education to actual treatment reinforcing a global phenomenon of collaboration to solve the issues that the pandemic has unexpectedly thrown at all of us. In an interview with the NNPC GMD, interviewer Nancy Illoh-Nnaji made reference to the amount of local oil companies being mentioned in the list of donors, being a testament to the strength of local capacity in the sector.

This was resounded by the GMD when he spoke to the fact that indigenous companies make significant part of our production contributions, are growing steadily, most evident over the last 10 years via the purchase of divested assets from the IOCs and that the future of the oil and gas sector is in these indigenous companies.

The GMD’s interview parting remarks “This is the hallmark of good corporate citizenship which the oil and gas industry is known for. We remain accountable to Nigerians and will continue to provide details of what has been collected, how it’s distributed and where it’s being delivered to.”

Recently, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, applauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for her unwavering support and several medical interventions, geared towards providing a lasting solution to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, saying the gesture showed the corporation as the hallmark of a National Oil Company.

Mustapha gave this commendation while receiving 20 ventilators donated by Ocea S.A, a France based company through the NNPC, to bolster the fight against COVID-19 , as the Corporation Promises to Construct 14 Permanent Medical Facilities Across 14 States.

.NNPC and her partners, almost on a weekly basis, have either donated medical consumables or commissioned medical infrastructure all in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is a hallmark of a national institution which, at this very challenging time of COVID-19, is filling the gap in the provision of the kind of things that the nation requires; the facilities that we need to put in place,” Mustapha stated.

As a matter of urgency, NNPC has continued to show great support to the fight against Covid 19, recently it began the third phase of their support programme with the ground breaking ceremony for a permanent Emergency and Infectious Diseases Hospital for the South-South Region in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

A release by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that the event flagged–off the plan by the intervention group to deliver lasting medical infrastructure across the six-geopolitical zones in the Country.

Also , NNPC has promised that States that have not benefited from medical facilities and infrastructure support from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and her partners in the ongoing intervention initiative have no cause to worry.

The corporation’s Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that the National Oil Company’s coordinated support would eventually reach them, explaining that inhabitants of the concerned states are a constituent of the 200 million Nigerians who are the shareholders of NNPC.

“NNPC is owned by the 200million Nigerians. We have a primary responsibility to stand with the country and our citizens at any time to ensure that we fight COVID-19 together. We are doing this with the support and the guidance of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, pulling together the entire Oil and Gas Industry to bring support to the country,” Mallam Kyari quipped.

He stated that in order to have a coordinated approach in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the NNPC, as the leader in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry, brought all her partners together to deliver medical consumables and infrastructure.

