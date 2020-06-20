NNPC/SPDC donates to Imo towards fight against Covid-19

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in partnership with the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Ltd has donated medical and other facilities to Imo State Government towards efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Receiving the palliatives, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, represented by his Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku said that the Government did not expect anything less from the Oil and Gas Industry with the intervention on covid-19 to Imo State.

He emphasized that Covid-19 is a challenge the world must cope with, reminding everybody that in the past we overcame many difficult global challenges in the areas of economy, environment and health issues, and as such we should not be scared.

He said that we shall solve the challenges posed by the Covid-19 as we solved many such problems in the past. The Deputy Governor charged representatives of the Oil and Gas Industry to convey the gratitude of Governor Uzodimma and good people of Imo State to their management.

Responding, Managing Director of the SPDC of Nigeria Ltd and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCIN), Osagie Okunbor said that their presentation is in response to the Covid-19 crisis and that they will continue to support the efforts of the state under the leadership of Governor Uzodimma to enhance the medical capacities and capabilities of Imo State to combat the pandemic.

The medical equipment and items donated include: Compatible PCR machine and extraction kits, Critical care hospital beds and mattresses, ICU Ambulance, Defibrillators, Suction machines, Infra red thermometers, Respiratory nebulizers, Hospital grade oxygen cylinders.

Others include: Oxygen concentrators, 95 face masks, nitrile procedure gloves, surgical face masks, gum boots, disposable high-tech coverall, goggle, face shades, hand sanitizers and critical equipment to operationalize the State Covid-19 isolation centre.

The delegation informed that they are making direct interventions to enhance medical capacities and capabilities across locations where they currently have operations in Nigeria as part of the NNPC-led $30 million Oil and Gas Industry support to the Federal Government to combat the spread of Covid-19.

They highlighted some of their programmes in the Niger Delta areas to include: Sponsored life radio discussion programmes, teaching people to observe the WHO and NCDC Covid-19 protocols in line with the set priorities of Shell Companies in Nigeria which is the safety and health of our people, especially their host communities.

The delegation commended the Governor, the government and people of Imo State for the deliberate and focused actions that have taken to combat the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Present at the occasion were the Imo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Damaris Osunkwo, the Chairman, Imo State Task Force on Covid-19, Prof. Maurice Iwu, members of the Expanded Executive Council and that of the Covid-19 State Committee.

