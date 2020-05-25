NNPC reveals basis for employment, managerial progression

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has explained the basis for employment as well as career progression in the state-owned oil firm, using a recent Graduate Trainee employment process and top management promotion exercise as an illustration.

This is coming against the backdrop of criticism in recent times over management appointments and postings, with claims of nepotism, favoritism, and lack of federal character.

In a statement signed by NNPC’s Group General Manager Public Affairs, Dr. Kennie Obateru, NNPC disclosed that academic competence, and application of federal character, amongst others are part of key considerations in employment and managerial progression. The statement said in parts:

“Unblemished academic competence, logical thinking, ability to engage meaningfully in problem-solving in addition to the federal character are key to becoming an employee of the corporation.

“To progress in the Management cadre, professional competence, accountability, and transparency as well as ensuring national spread in top management positions are critical factors that are not negotiable.”

Explaining the parameters, Dr. Kennie Obateru stated that the basic academic requirement for newly employed Graduate Trainees in the corporation is a minimum of a Second-Class Upper Division or an Upper Credit for Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate holders. Alternatively, a candidate holding a Second Class Lower Division degree or an HND Lower Credit Diploma holder, must in addition have acquired a Master’s degree in a relevant field.

He pointed out that this was applicable in the last recruitment exercise where qualified applicants undertook a computer-based test conducted by a neutral national examination body, following which the best performers were further taken through a formal interview session to ensure their suitability.

Obateru stated that the end product of the rigorous exercise was the new set of employees who have shown a lot of promise since the beginning of the onboarding programme which started earlier this month; including engagements with the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, and some members of top management of the corporation.

The NNPC spokesperson said the fairness in the appointment of the new employees was such that many of the new employees expressed astonishment at securing employment in the National Oil Company without any godfather.

It should be recalled that 1,050 graduate trainees were recently recruited by NNPC and assumed duty virtually on Monday May 4, 2020 due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, some top management appointments and postings were done in the first week of March this year.

For a better society

Total Views: 65 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

