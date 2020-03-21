NNPC adjust retail pump price N125/litre

UGO AMADI

In compliance with the directives of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on PMS pricing, the Corporation has reviewed its Ex-coastal, Ex-depot and NNPC Retail pump prices accordingly.

Effective 19th March 2020, NNPC Ex-Coastal price for PMS has been reviewed downwards from N117.6/litre to N99.44/litre while Ex-Depot price is reduced from N133.28/litre to N113.28/litre.

These reductions will therefore translate to N125/litre retail pump price.

Despite the obvious cost implication of this immediate adjustment to the Corporation, NNPC is delighted to effect this massive reduction of N20/litre for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Accordingly, all NNPC Retail stations nationwide have been directed to change the retail pump price to N125/litre.

