NLNG Train 7 project ‘ll boost Rivers State economy–Attah

Ugo Amadi

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Tony Attah, has assured business operators in Rivers State that the Train 7 project of the plant will stimulate huge business opportunities and positive turn around of the state’s economy.

Attah, during a meeting with the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, said that as a testament to the company’s proactive and effective operational strategy to survive the challenges brought by the pandemic, the company on the 13th of May, 2020, signed and awarded the contract for Train 7 Engineering, Procurement and Construction, EPC.

This according to him, was an epic accomplishment for both the company and for the State, as the project will continue to drive the economy of the good people of Bonny and Rivers State in general.

Attah, listed enormous benefits Train 7 to include, employment and income opportunities, Construction Personnel and Labour.

At peak of construction, over 12,000 jobs will be available on Bonny Island for Rivers State indigenes and other Nigerians, he said.

He told the Governor that several companies and businesses situated in Rivers State such as fabrication yards, construction companies, equipment suppliers etc. will be engaged and generate significant returns for respective tax authorities.

Equally, the Train 7’s multiplier effect will stimulate individual purchases in shops and markets and for other services; greatly impacting the small scale businesses and the economy of Rivers State.

Attah, also said that Human Capacity Development targets are being agreed with the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMB to ensure Nigerians benefit from on-the job training and personnel re-training events.

He also informed the Governor that the University of Port Harcourt has been selected as a Centre of LNG Excellence where students will receive the required training on LNG production technologies as monitored by NCDMB.

“We are currently developing modalities to progress work on Train 7 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Its construction is being phased to ensure a safe mobilization to site.” he added.

The MD also share an update on the company’s biggest Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR project; the Bonny Bodo Road, a 38km stretch of road with 3 major bridges (Afa, Opobo and Nanabie) and 10 mini bridges which the company presently funds by 50 per cent support.

He said that the COVID-19 situation has impacted work progress, resulting in main construction sites in Bodo and Bonny remaining closed since March 2020, but added that dredging and bush clearing works, requiring minimal physical contact has continued.

