NIMASA , Unveiling of Maritime Action Plan for Marine Litter , Plastic Mgt. in Nigeria held in Lagos

L-r … Director-General, (NIMASA) . Dr. Dakuku Peterside Chairman, House Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration Hon Lynda Chuba-Ikpeazu,Minister of State for Environment.Sharon Ikeazor ,Representative of minister of transport ,Director, Maritime Safety, Federal Ministry of Transport, FMOT, Mr Paul Adalikwu; and Senator. Tolu Odebiyi.

L-r… Director-General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA ). Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Representative of minister of transport ,Director, Maritime Safety, Federal Ministry of Transport, FMOT, Mr Paul Adalikwu, Chairman House Committee on Environment NASS, Hon . Johnson Egwakhide Oghuma.

L-r … Deputy Director Human resource (NIMASA) Mrs. Rita Egbuche, Director, Maritime Labour Services, NIMASA Mr. Ibrahim Jibril, Maritime Consultant, Chief (Mrs) Carol Ufere.

L-r… Commissioner Ministry of Environment Sokoto Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, Mr C.C. Georgewill , Board Member NIMASA Hon. Barrister Ebele Obi, Chairman, House Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration Hon Lynda Chuba-Ikpeazu, andDirector-General, (NIMASA) . Dr. Dakuku Peterside, during the Unveiling of Maritime Action Plan for Marine Litter and Plastic (MAP-ML+P) Management in Nigeria held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 20/2/2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

