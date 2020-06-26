NIMASA, NPA seal partnership on wreck removal on water ways

To ensure adequate safety on the on the Nigerian waters, the managements of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has resolved to work out modalities for effective removal of all wrecks and derelicts that may hinder navigations in Nigerian waters.

According to the NPA MD,Hadiza Bala Usman, NIMASA and NPA are sister Agencies and should be seen to be collaborating more for the growth of the maritime industry and the country generally.

Bala Usman, who spoke after a meeting with the Executive Management of NIMASA led by the Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, at the Agency’s Headquarters in Lagos also disclosed that arrangements are in top gear to berth the NIMASA floating Dockyard permanently in order for it to commence operations in July.

According to the NPA boss, the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to make the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also called the Deep Blue Project, the central security structure for all anchorage areas in the Nigerian maritime domain as part of measures to reduce the cost of shipping of goods into the country.

The NPA boss said: “We had a range of discussions bordering on the Secure Anchorage Area. Our supervising Ministry desires the Deep Blue Project to provide security for all anchorage areas in the country. Aside saving the country a lot of money, it will ensure that the security of the Nigerian Maritime domain is given a focal attention”.

Hadiza also disclosed that both Agencies agreed to interlink the C3i of the NPA and C4i of NIMASA in order to interchange information that would assist the Nigerian Navy’s response to security.

“we have the C3i Command, Control and Intelligence center at NPA and NIMASA has the c4i while the Navy has falcon eye. We need to interlink these facilities and we believe that this would assist the country in response to maritime security threats”.

Speaking in a similar vein, Jamoh reiterated need to harmonize most of the working models amongst all maritime Agencies to avoid duplication of duties which also leads to more costs.

Jamoh said the Secure Anchorage Area which has been a subject of debate amongst stakeholders would now be covered under the multi spectrum security architecture popularly known as the Deep Blue Project.

Jamoh said: “There is absolutely no need for us to have private security in our maritime space. You are aware that this increases the cost of Shipping in our country. By the time the Deep Blue Project becomes fully operational, the cost of shipping would drastically reduce”.

The NIMASA DG also pointed out that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the floating Dockyard should be operational by the end of July. A facility he said will employ hundreds of Nigerians directly and also earn huge amount in revenue for the country.

“We are finalizing arrangements with the NPA to get a permanent berth for the floating Dockyard and by the end of July this facility should be operational. The interesting thing is that aside earning a huge amount of revenue, it also has the capacity to employ over 300 Nigerian youths directly”.

A statement issued by Philip Kyanet, Head, Corporate Communications,

NIMASA, explained that the meeting is “seen as a major step towards effective collaborations by both Agencies to enhance security in the Nigerian Maritime domain in order to achieve growth for the industry“.

